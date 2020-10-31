WWE Superstars Reportedly Met Vince McMahon To Discuss Third-Party Activities

In an update on WWE insisting their talent shut down third party Twitch accounts, PWInsider is reporting a number of Superstars met with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon earlier this week to discuss the matter, and to explain to him why WWE shouldn’t stop talent from using third-parties as it brings them some additional income.

The meeting is not reported to have gone well for the talent with McMahon ordering the takeover or shut down of accounts by WWE, which has concerned those impacted as they feel they will lose a significant amount of income, especially in the current climate.

A source noted since Superstars are not traveling much due to Coronavirus, their road expenses are lower right now, and most of the roster has signed new deals that give them a higher downside guarantee.

The move to not allow third-party activity is reportedly being headed up by recently appointed WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, as he’s trying to position the company as an in-house management firm for their talent, so that all third-party offers need to go through WWE.