WWE SmackDown! Quick Results (10/30/2020)
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 30, 2020
Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler
Bianca Belair defeated Billie Kay and Natalya
The Street Profits defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro
Jey Uso defeated Daniel Bryan
