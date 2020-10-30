Update On COVID-19 Outbreak in WWE Performance Center

Unfortunately, there was a COVID-19 “outbreak of sorts” at the WWE Performance Center last Friday, which has led to several individuals having to undergo two-week quarantine due to contact tracing.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that one of the WWE Performance Center coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, and that’s what has led to the outbreak and quarantine.

The coach who tested positive was last seen in the performance center on Friday, October 23rd.

Every talent who was being coached and every one who was around this coach were told to quarantine for two weeks.