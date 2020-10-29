Several stars are stressing that this may not be permanent, and there is a meeting going down about this with WWE management. It seems as though WWE talents are hoping that this can get resolved in a way where both sides are happy.

In addition to AJ Styles pulling the plug on his Twitch account, several other talents have followed: Cesaro, Mia Yim, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega.

AJ Styles gave his fans a heartfelt goodbye. stating that if anyone sees him at a show to let him know that they're from his Twitch streams.

WWE has finally dropped the hammer on the decision to stop their talent from using third party services such as Twitch, Cameo and others.

» More News From This Feed

Jake Hager Goes 3-0 in MMA

After a year away from MMA following the no-contest ending to his fight against Anthony Garrett, Jake Hager has won yet another MMA fight at Bellator 250. After a very aggressive fight, the judges aw[...] Oct 29 - After a year away from MMA following the no-contest ending to his fight against Anthony Garrett, Jake Hager has won yet another MMA fight at Bellator 250. After a very aggressive fight, the judges aw[...]

WWE Shuts Down Twitch Accounts

WWE has finally dropped the hammer on the decision to stop their talent from using third party services such as Twitch, Cameo and others. AJ Styles gave his fans a heartfelt goodbye. stating that if [...] Oct 29 - WWE has finally dropped the hammer on the decision to stop their talent from using third party services such as Twitch, Cameo and others. AJ Styles gave his fans a heartfelt goodbye. stating that if [...]

Vince McMahon Documentary Series Coming To Netflix Soon

During the WWE investors earning's call, it was announced that a multi-part documentary about Vince McMahon is coming to Netflix. This was announced by WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick [...] Oct 29 - During the WWE investors earning's call, it was announced that a multi-part documentary about Vince McMahon is coming to Netflix. This was announced by WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick [...]

WWE Changes Matt Riddle's Ring Name

In what may not come as a surprise, WWE has decided to change the ring name of Matt Riddle to just "Riddle" going forward, according to PWInsider. Riddle was recently moved from NXT to the Raw roster[...] Oct 29 - In what may not come as a surprise, WWE has decided to change the ring name of Matt Riddle to just "Riddle" going forward, according to PWInsider. Riddle was recently moved from NXT to the Raw roster[...]

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Won Viewership Over AEW Dynamite This Week

The numbers are in for this week's Wednesday Night action-packed night of pro-wrestling from WWE and AEW. AEW Dynamite drew 781,000 viewers, which is up on last week's 753,000 viewers. WWE NXT's Hall[...] Oct 29 - The numbers are in for this week's Wednesday Night action-packed night of pro-wrestling from WWE and AEW. AEW Dynamite drew 781,000 viewers, which is up on last week's 753,000 viewers. WWE NXT's Hall[...]

Former WWE Superstar Reveals He Was Once Supposed To Dress Like The KKK

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero reflected on his Kerwin White gimmick and revealed that he was once going to come out dressed like the KKK with a white [...] Oct 29 - In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero reflected on his Kerwin White gimmick and revealed that he was once going to come out dressed like the KKK with a white [...]

Billy Corgan Provides Update On Thunder Rosa's Status With NWA

In an update on Thunder Rosa who recently lost the NWA Woman's title to Serena Deeb, Billy Corgan of the NWA has provided an update on her status with the promotion on Instagram. There have been rumo[...] Oct 29 - In an update on Thunder Rosa who recently lost the NWA Woman's title to Serena Deeb, Billy Corgan of the NWA has provided an update on her status with the promotion on Instagram. There have been rumo[...]

Big E Reflects On The Undertaker Once Making His Day

WWE Superstar Big E recently talked about The Undertaker in an interview with Sportskeeda, including an interesting story of how Taker once made his day. On The Undertaker completing 30 years in WWE:[...] Oct 29 - WWE Superstar Big E recently talked about The Undertaker in an interview with Sportskeeda, including an interesting story of how Taker once made his day. On The Undertaker completing 30 years in WWE:[...]

Updated Card For AEW Full Gear 2020 Pay-Per-View

Following tonight's AEW Dynamite here is the updated card for the AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View 2020. - Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW world championship- Nyl[...] Oct 28 - Following tonight's AEW Dynamite here is the updated card for the AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View 2020. - Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW world championship- Nyl[...]

We're Looking For News Reporters To Join WrestlingNewsSource.com

WrestlingNewsSource.com is advertising for news reporters to join our small team to help keep the website updated with all the latest pro-wrestling news and live event coverage. We're looking for peo[...] Oct 28 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is advertising for news reporters to join our small team to help keep the website updated with all the latest pro-wrestling news and live event coverage. We're looking for peo[...]

Pete Dunne Makes Surprise Return At NXT Halloween Havoc

Pete Dunne made his comeback on WWE NXT TV during a segment involving Pat McAfee and the NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. The trio were confronting Undisputed Era’s Kyle O&rs[...] Oct 28 - Pete Dunne made his comeback on WWE NXT TV during a segment involving Pat McAfee and the NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. The trio were confronting Undisputed Era’s Kyle O&rs[...]

Eric Bischoff Just Appeared On AEW Dynamite Again

Eric Bischoff made a surprise appearance during tonight's AEW Dynamite. Bischoff was present for the Inner Circle’s Town Hall segment in which he questioned whether superstar MJF was right for [...] Oct 28 - Eric Bischoff made a surprise appearance during tonight's AEW Dynamite. Bischoff was present for the Inner Circle’s Town Hall segment in which he questioned whether superstar MJF was right for [...]

Big Announcement From The Young Bucks On Their AEW Full Gear Match

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT, The Young Bucks made a big announcement regarding their tag team title matchup against FTR at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on November 9. Matt Jacks[...] Oct 28 - During tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT, The Young Bucks made a big announcement regarding their tag team title matchup against FTR at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on November 9. Matt Jacks[...]

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc: Result Of The North American Title Match (SPOILER)

The first spin of the wheel, a deflated pumpkin, and Devils Playground match resulted in a new North American Champion. Johnny Gargano won the title with help from someone dressed as Ghostface, leavi[...] Oct 28 - The first spin of the wheel, a deflated pumpkin, and Devils Playground match resulted in a new North American Champion. Johnny Gargano won the title with help from someone dressed as Ghostface, leavi[...]

Chris Jericho Donated $2,000 To Indy Wrestler Who Broke Both His Legs

An independent wrestler who broke both of his legs recently when a ring entrance went wrong recently set up a GoFundMe account to help support his medical funds. One of the significant donators[...] Oct 28 - An independent wrestler who broke both of his legs recently when a ring entrance went wrong recently set up a GoFundMe account to help support his medical funds. One of the significant donators[...]

Kevin Nash Responds To Fan Criticizing His Voting Choice and Decision To Go To WCW

WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash revealed on Twitter that he will be voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election. A disgruntled fans responded, "You also thought it was a great idea to[...] Oct 28 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash revealed on Twitter that he will be voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election. A disgruntled fans responded, "You also thought it was a great idea to[...]

"At Least One Person" Pulled From Tonight’s Halloween Havoc Due To COVID-19

As previously reported, there has been another potential COVID-19 outbreak at the WWE Performance Center with at least one person testing positive for the virus. According to Fightful Select, "at lea[...] Oct 28 - As previously reported, there has been another potential COVID-19 outbreak at the WWE Performance Center with at least one person testing positive for the virus. According to Fightful Select, "at lea[...]

Maven To Make An Appearance On WWE Programming Next Week

Former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner Maven has been announced to make an appearance for WWE programming next week! Maven will appear on next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. For[...] Oct 28 - Former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner Maven has been announced to make an appearance for WWE programming next week! Maven will appear on next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. For[...]

AEW Announces DVD Releases Of First-Year PPVs

All Elite Wrestling has announced upcoming DVD releases of their first run of PPV events. Shows available are the inaugural Double or Nothing from 2019, ALL OUT 2019, Full Gear 2019, Revolution 2020, [...] Oct 28 - All Elite Wrestling has announced upcoming DVD releases of their first run of PPV events. Shows available are the inaugural Double or Nothing from 2019, ALL OUT 2019, Full Gear 2019, Revolution 2020, [...]

Eric Bischoff Responds To Bret Hart Calling WCW Locker Room "Drug Abusers"

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the time Bret Hart said that WCW's locker room was filled with "drug abusers." "Typical of Bret Hart then and now. If Bret Hart doesn’t [...] Oct 28 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the time Bret Hart said that WCW's locker room was filled with "drug abusers." "Typical of Bret Hart then and now. If Bret Hart doesn’t [...]

Maxine Talks About Why WWE Exerts Such Control Over Their Talent

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Karlee Perez (formerly known as Catrina in Lucha Underground and Maxine in WWE) spoke on why WWE exerts such control over their contracted talent. "They pick[...] Oct 28 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Karlee Perez (formerly known as Catrina in Lucha Underground and Maxine in WWE) spoke on why WWE exerts such control over their contracted talent. "They pick[...]

2K Reveals Details For Upcoming WWE Supercard Season 7

2K and WWE have revealed details for season seven of WWE Supercard: New York, NY – October 28, 2020 – Today, 2K announced that Season 7 of WWE SuperCard, the newest addition to the action[...] Oct 28 - 2K and WWE have revealed details for season seven of WWE Supercard: New York, NY – October 28, 2020 – Today, 2K announced that Season 7 of WWE SuperCard, the newest addition to the action[...]

Tracy Smothers Passes Away Aged 58

Tracy Smothers has sadly passed away aged 58. Smothers had worked for many of the major pro-wrestling promotions across the globe with a run as The Southern Boys and later The Young Pistols in WCW an[...] Oct 28 - Tracy Smothers has sadly passed away aged 58. Smothers had worked for many of the major pro-wrestling promotions across the globe with a run as The Southern Boys and later The Young Pistols in WCW an[...]

NJPW Announces How Many Fans Will Be Allowed To Attend Wrestle Kingdom 15

NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 15 event is set to be a two-day event, just like it was last year, taking place on January 4th and 5th. The new NJPW president Takami Obari has revealed in an interview with To[...] Oct 27 - NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 15 event is set to be a two-day event, just like it was last year, taking place on January 4th and 5th. The new NJPW president Takami Obari has revealed in an interview with To[...]