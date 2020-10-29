WWE Changes Matt Riddle's Ring Name

In what may not come as a surprise, WWE has decided to change the ring name of Matt Riddle to just "Riddle" going forward, according to PWInsider.

Riddle was recently moved from NXT to the Raw roster earlier this month following the WWE Draft.

WWE has over the last few years done this with a number of Superstars, Cesaro was shortened from Antonio Cesaro, Rusev was originally Alexander Rusev and Mustafa Ali was shortened to Ali, but not long after changed back.