WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Won Viewership Over AEW Dynamite This Week

The numbers are in for this week's Wednesday Night action-packed night of pro-wrestling from WWE and AEW.

AEW Dynamite drew 781,000 viewers, which is up on last week's 753,000 viewers. WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc drew 876,000 viewers, which is up on the 644,000 viewers the week previous, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is the first time since July 8th that NXT had a higher viewership than Dynamite.

In terms of demos, AEW Dynamite took the win with with the 18-49 demographic drawing a 0.32 rating, 12th best among original cable, up on NXT's 0.25 rating in that same demo, which sat at 21st best on cable.

In the 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite won again with a 0.32 rating, 12th best among original cable, and up on NXT's 0.25 rating which was 21st best on cable.