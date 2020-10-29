WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Big E Reflects On The Undertaker Once Making His Day
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 29, 2020
WWE Superstar Big E recently talked about The Undertaker in an interview with Sportskeeda, including an interesting story of how Taker once made his day.
On The Undertaker completing 30 years in WWE:
“Man, I guess you can think about so many incredible things he’s done during his career. I just watched…I think the WWE Untold with Randy and Taker and that was incredible. Just going back to their feud.
But for me, what I think of is just the times backstage. I’ve been fortunate to call him a co-worker in many ways. Even though he’s still ‘that guy’, he’s kinda thought about as the godfather of wrestling in many ways.”
On Undertaker’s kids being fans of The New Day:
“I think back to backstage, talking to him, meeting his kids, hearing that his kids are New Day fans. I remember a conversation where he told me, ‘Man, I watched you when you first came up and I had no idea you had as much personality as you showed’.
So just hearing that, that backstage conversation, I don’t remember where it was but just being backstage. And just getting that…it just made my day. Really made more than just my day to be complimented by a guy like that, a man of his stature was incredible.
So, I was appreciative of just that simple moment, even just getting to know his kids are backstage from time to time and getting to say hello to them.”