Big E Reflects On The Undertaker Once Making His Day

So, I was appreciative of just that simple moment, even just getting to know his kids are backstage from time to time and getting to say hello to them.”

So just hearing that, that backstage conversation, I don’t remember where it was but just being backstage. And just getting that…it just made my day. Really made more than just my day to be complimented by a guy like that, a man of his stature was incredible.

“I think back to backstage, talking to him, meeting his kids, hearing that his kids are New Day fans. I remember a conversation where he told me, ‘Man, I watched you when you first came up and I had no idea you had as much personality as you showed’.

But for me, what I think of is just the times backstage. I’ve been fortunate to call him a co-worker in many ways. Even though he’s still ‘that guy’, he’s kinda thought about as the godfather of wrestling in many ways.”

“Man, I guess you can think about so many incredible things he’s done during his career. I just watched…I think the WWE Untold with Randy and Taker and that was incredible. Just going back to their feud.

WWE Superstar Big E recently talked about The Undertaker in an interview with Sportskeeda , including an interesting story of how Taker once made his day.

