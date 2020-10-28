WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 28, 2020

We're Looking For News Reporters To Join WrestlingNewsSource.com

WrestlingNewsSource.com is advertising for news reporters to join our small team to help keep the website updated with all the latest pro-wrestling news and live event coverage.

We're looking for people who are dedicated and available with a strong passion for professional wrestling and a keen interest in keeping our community updated.

What you'll be expected to do?

Currently, we're looking for daily news reporters, although more importantly right now we are looking for people who can commit to being a live event reporter, such as during Raw (Monday's), Impact (Tuesday's), AEW/NXT (Wednesday's), and SmackDown (Friday's) in addition there will be the opportunity to cover PPV's.

As a daily news reporter (DNR), you'll have access to the main news section to post your reports, as and when throughout the day. We don't set targets or pressure you into mass posting, but ask you're able to post a consistent amount of news on a daily basis that is properly sourced.

As a live event reporter (LER), you will be required will be to report on the big happenings during the weekly live events as they air on television. For example, you'll report on, title changes, returns, announcements, big moments etc, just as you've seen on WNS. You'll also finish the night off with a quick results post to recap the event.

If you're applying for either of these reporting roles you must be able to commit, that might mean daily or weekly for whatever role you choose. It also means being around for the full duration of the event, having a reliable means to watch it, and be familiar with the show you're reporting on.

We can't pay a salary, but we can certainly make your time at WNS enjoyable. We want people working for us who want to be here and apart of our project, which is important. Your reports will be read by thousands of eyes a week, and you'll build up an established following with consistent reporting. It's a fun place to be!

How to apply

We know there are many of you out there who want to work with us in some capacity and we want to hear from you!

To apply, Email - ben@wrestlingnewssource.com, in your email state if you want to apply for the daily news reporter (DNR) or live event reporter (LER) position. If applying for LER, please pick the event you want to cover weekly: Raw, Impact, AEW/NXT or SmackDown (You can apply for more than one). Also please give us a brief explanation as to why you will be the ideal candidate for the role.

Please only apply if you have time to dedicate to our project.

We can't always respond to all applications but will email you back should you be successful.

