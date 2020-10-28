WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Pete Dunne Makes Surprise Return At NXT Halloween Havoc
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 28, 2020
Pete Dunne made his comeback on WWE NXT TV during a segment involving Pat McAfee and the NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.
The trio were confronting Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly when Dunne came out to make the save...or at least that's what we thought. Dunne took a steel chair to O'Reilly meaning Dunne is now part of McAfee's stable.
Watch what happened below.
https://wrestlr.me/65077/
