Chris Jericho Donated $2,000 To Indy Wrestler Who Broke Both His Legs

An independent wrestler who broke both of his legs recently when a ring entrance went wrong recently set up a GoFundMe account to help support his medical funds.

One of the significant donators to that fund is AEW star Chris Jericho who donated $2,000 to help Justin cover his medical bills, in addition, Joey Janela and Nick Jackson made donations of $250 and $500, respectively.

You can donate here.

The fund description reads: