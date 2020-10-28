AEW Announces DVD Releases Of First-Year PPVs

Now available AEW PPV on DVD! Buy 3 get an automatic 10% off! Get yours today! pic.twitter.com/gzHjvvUfaS

All Elite Wrestling has announced upcoming DVD releases of their first run of PPV events. Shows available are the inaugural Double or Nothing from 2019, ALL OUT 2019, Full Gear 2019, Revolution 2020, and Double or Nothing 2020.

Chris Jericho Donated $2,000 To Indy Wrestler Who Broke Both His Legs

An independent wrestler who broke both of his legs recently when a ring entrance went wrong recently set up a GoFundMe account to help support his med[...] Oct 28 - An independent wrestler who broke both of his legs recently when a ring entrance went wrong recently set up a GoFundMe account to help support his med[...]

Kevin Nash Responds To Fan Criticizing His Voting Choice and Decision To Go To WCW

WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash revealed on Twitter that he will be voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election. A disgruntled fans r[...] Oct 28 - WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash revealed on Twitter that he will be voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election. A disgruntled fans r[...]

"At Least One Person" Pulled From Tonight’s Halloween Havoc Due To COVID-19

As previously reported, there has been another potential COVID-19 outbreak at the WWE Performance Center with at least one person testing positive for[...] Oct 28 - As previously reported, there has been another potential COVID-19 outbreak at the WWE Performance Center with at least one person testing positive for[...]

Maven To Make An Appearance On WWE Programming Next Week

Former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner Maven has been announced to make an appearance for WWE programming next week! Maven will appear on next [...] Oct 28 - Former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner Maven has been announced to make an appearance for WWE programming next week! Maven will appear on next [...]

Eric Bischoff Responds To Bret Hart Calling WCW Locker Room "Drug Abusers"

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the time Bret Hart said that WCW's locker room was filled with "drug abusers." "Typical of B[...] Oct 28 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the time Bret Hart said that WCW's locker room was filled with "drug abusers." "Typical of B[...]

Maxine Talks About Why WWE Exerts Such Control Over Their Talent

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Karlee Perez (formerly known as Catrina in Lucha Underground and Maxine in WWE) spoke on why WWE exerts such c[...] Oct 28 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Karlee Perez (formerly known as Catrina in Lucha Underground and Maxine in WWE) spoke on why WWE exerts such c[...]

2K Reveals Details For Upcoming WWE Supercard Season 7

2K and WWE have revealed details for season seven of WWE Supercard: New York, NY – October 28, 2020 – Today, 2K announced that Season 7 o[...] Oct 28 - 2K and WWE have revealed details for season seven of WWE Supercard: New York, NY – October 28, 2020 – Today, 2K announced that Season 7 o[...]

Tracy Smothers Passes Away Aged 58

Tracy Smothers has sadly passed away aged 58. Smothers had worked for many of the major pro-wrestling promotions across the globe with a run as The S[...] Oct 28 - Tracy Smothers has sadly passed away aged 58. Smothers had worked for many of the major pro-wrestling promotions across the globe with a run as The S[...]

NJPW Announces How Many Fans Will Be Allowed To Attend Wrestle Kingdom 15

NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 15 event is set to be a two-day event, just like it was last year, taking place on January 4th and 5th. The new NJPW president[...] Oct 27 - NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 15 event is set to be a two-day event, just like it was last year, taking place on January 4th and 5th. The new NJPW president[...]

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly "Lost Interest" In Retribution Angle

It is being reported by Ringside News that Retribution is starting to be given less and less favor in WWE, and that their push may be coming to an end[...] Oct 27 - It is being reported by Ringside News that Retribution is starting to be given less and less favor in WWE, and that their push may be coming to an end[...]

NXT Halloween Havoc To Run Longer Than 2 Hours, Final Card Listing

NXT will hold the return of Halloween Havoc tomorrow night on USA Network. TV listings for this broadcast list it as airing from 8 PM ET to 10:08 PM E[...] Oct 27 - NXT will hold the return of Halloween Havoc tomorrow night on USA Network. TV listings for this broadcast list it as airing from 8 PM ET to 10:08 PM E[...]

Jake Hager Says Jon Moxley Could Be An MMA Fighter

During an interview with MMANews.com, Jake Hager spoke about wrestling Jon Moxley and revealed that he believes Jon Moxley would be a natural in MMA. [...] Oct 27 - During an interview with MMANews.com, Jake Hager spoke about wrestling Jon Moxley and revealed that he believes Jon Moxley would be a natural in MMA. [...]

The Elias "Universal Truth" EP Has Reached #1 On Soundtracks Chart

Elias may not have won his match this past Monday on RAW, but he has another victory in his pocket. His new EP, "WWE: Universal Truth" has reached #1[...] Oct 27 - Elias may not have won his match this past Monday on RAW, but he has another victory in his pocket. His new EP, "WWE: Universal Truth" has reached #1[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (10/26/2020)

The following are the results of the October 26, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. AJ Styles defeated Jeff Hardy in a Survivor Series Quali[...] Oct 27 - The following are the results of the October 26, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. AJ Styles defeated Jeff Hardy in a Survivor Series Quali[...]

Chris Jericho and The Undertaker Recently Donated To Donald Trump's Reelection Campaign

The U.S. Presidential election is a mere week away and the campaign trail for both Donald Trump and Joe Biden is certainly hotting up, with many celeb[...] Oct 26 - The U.S. Presidential election is a mere week away and the campaign trail for both Donald Trump and Joe Biden is certainly hotting up, with many celeb[...]

Who Produced What Match During WWE Hell In A Cell PPV?, SmackDown Rating

According to PWInsider, the following producers worked on the Hell In the Cell matches for last night's PPV: * Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: Michael[...] Oct 26 - According to PWInsider, the following producers worked on the Hell In the Cell matches for last night's PPV: * Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: Michael[...]

Mick Foley Reveals He Lost 50,000 Followers For Criticizing Donald Trump

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, Mick Foley talked about his criticism of Donald Trump on his social media and the consequences it has[...] Oct 26 - During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, Mick Foley talked about his criticism of Donald Trump on his social media and the consequences it has[...]

AEW Announces 15 Matches For This Week's Dark On YouTube

AEW has announced 15 matches for tomorrow's Dark episode which will air on YouTube at 7pm ET. - AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Leyla Hir[...] Oct 26 - AEW has announced 15 matches for tomorrow's Dark episode which will air on YouTube at 7pm ET. - AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Leyla Hir[...]

New Match Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Eddie Kingston will go up against Matt Sydal in a singles match. Here [...] Oct 26 - AEW has announced a new match for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Eddie Kingston will go up against Matt Sydal in a singles match. Here [...]

WWE NXT Star Receives A New Ring Name

Brendan Vink was part of a tag team with Shane Thorne and had a short and sweet run on the Raw brand earlier this year. Now that Thorne is in Ret[...] Oct 26 - Brendan Vink was part of a tag team with Shane Thorne and had a short and sweet run on the Raw brand earlier this year. Now that Thorne is in Ret[...]

Dave Batista Publicly Endorses Joe Biden For U.S. President

Former WWE Superstar Batista has released a video publicly endorsing Joe Biden for U.S. President. Check out the political advertisement below: "Th[...] Oct 26 - Former WWE Superstar Batista has released a video publicly endorsing Joe Biden for U.S. President. Check out the political advertisement below: "Th[...]

WWE Is Reportedly Leaving The Amway Center Soon

WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE is set to leave The Amway Center by December 1 and is currently looking for new arenas in Texas, North C[...] Oct 26 - WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE is set to leave The Amway Center by December 1 and is currently looking for new arenas in Texas, North C[...]

WWE Hell in a Cell Pay-Per-View Results (10/25/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event: 1. Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain the Universa[...] Oct 25 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event: 1. Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain the Universa[...]