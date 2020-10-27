Jake Hager Says Jon Moxley Could Be An MMA Fighter

“I worked myself up to a point where I think ‘I really hate this guy and I really want to go out there and hurt him.’ So, I guess it’s similar in that way to a movie. You got to bring the energy from within. And then that match, add that nice Florida humidity, and I broke a nice little sweat. I got into a groove, just kind of free flowing and wrestling. And we beat the absolute hell out of each other and it was quite fun.”

Hager continued, going in depth on their no-holds barred empty arena match.

"I know after wrestling him for that [AEW] championship, for 43 minutes in front of no audience, in the Florida heat, that man has what it takes to go five rounds. He’s trained just a little bit and I think he’s a natural for (MMA). He definitely has that I don’t care attitude, and I’m ready to fight."

During an interview with MMANews.com, Jake Hager spoke about wrestling Jon Moxley and revealed that he believes Jon Moxley would be a natural in MMA.

