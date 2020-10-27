The Elias "Universal Truth" EP Has Reached #1 On Soundtracks Chart

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Oct 27 - It is being reported by Ringside News that Retribution is starting to be given less and less favor in WWE, and that their push may be coming to an end. It's stated that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has [...]
Oct 27 - NXT will hold the return of Halloween Havoc tomorrow night on USA Network. TV listings for this broadcast list it as airing from 8 PM ET to 10:08 PM ET on USA Network. This is nothing unusual for NXT[...]
Jake Hager Says Jon Moxley Could Be An MMA Fighter During an interview with MMANews.com, Jake Hager spoke about wrestling Jon Moxley and revealed that he believes Jon Moxley would be a natural in MMA. "I know after wrestling him for that [AEW] cham[...]
Oct 27 - Elias may not have won his match this past Monday on RAW, but he has another victory in his pocket. His new EP, "WWE: Universal Truth" has reached #1 on the Soundtracks chart. It beat out Hamilton, [...]
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (10/26/2020) The following are the results of the October 26, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. AJ Styles defeated Jeff Hardy in a Survivor Series Qualifying Match 2. Lucha House Party defeated Akira T[...]
Oct 26 - The U.S. Presidential election is a mere week away and the campaign trail for both Donald Trump and Joe Biden is certainly hotting up, with many celebrities issuing their endorsements through advertis[...]
Oct 26 - According to PWInsider, the following producers worked on the Hell In the Cell matches for last night's PPV: * Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: Michael Hayes.* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton: Chris[...]
Oct 26 - During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, Mick Foley talked about his criticism of Donald Trump on his social media and the consequences it has had. "I did not intend to get political. I was[...]
Oct 26 - AEW has announced 15 matches for tomorrow's Dark episode which will air on YouTube at 7pm ET. - AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Leyla Hirsch - Diamante and Ivelisse v[...]
New Match Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite AEW has announced a new match for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Eddie Kingston will go up against Matt Sydal in a singles match. Here is the updated card for the show: - TNT Champion [...]
WWE NXT Star Receives A New Ring Name Brendan Vink was part of a tag team with Shane Thorne and had a short and sweet run on the Raw brand earlier this year. Now that Thorne is in Retribution, Vink has been moved back to NXT with a n[...]
Oct 26 - Former WWE Superstar Batista has released a video publicly endorsing Joe Biden for U.S. President. Check out the political advertisement below: "This country, more than anything right now, needs so[...]
WWE Is Reportedly Leaving The Amway Center Soon WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE is set to leave The Amway Center by December 1 and is currently looking for new arenas in Texas, North Carolina, and Illinois. "ThunderDome update: sou[...]
Oct 25 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, "The Viper" Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre inside the Hell in a Cell structure to capture his fourteenth WWE World Champio[...]
Oct 25 - In the fifth match of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against Slapjack of the RETRIBUTION faction. LOOK[...]
Oct 25 - In the fourth bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, "The Boss" Sasha Banks defeated Bayley to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion after forcing Bayley to submit to a Bank Stat[...]
Oct 25 - In the third bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, The Miz defeated Otis Dozovic to capture the Money in the Bank contract after Tucker Knight betrayed his longtime tag team partner[...]
WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Jeff Hardy vs. Elias In the second bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Elias defeated Jeff Hardy by disqualification after Hardy used Elias' guitar as a weapon, forcing the referee to call for the bel[...]
Oct 25 - In the opening bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against his cousin Jey Uso in an "I Quit" Match within the H[...]
Oct 25 - During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins was asked what his game plan was going into his matches against The Fiend. "Oh God, survive, I guess. They're scary matches. I've had a lot of d[...]
Oct 25 - WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live tonight from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. Hell In a Cell for the WWE TitleRandy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c) I Quit - Hell[...]
Oct 25 - Dave Meltzer revealed during today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that there have been internal discussions within WWE about booking Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the upcoming Surviv[...]