WWE Is Reportedly Leaving The Amway Center Soon

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE is set to leave The Amway Center by December 1 and is currently looking for new arenas in Texas, North Carolina, and Illinois.
"ThunderDome update: source states WWE is set to leave the Amway Center by the 1st of December. Arenas in North Carolina, Texas & Illinois were discussed over the weekend. WWE needs to find a spot where NO team plays + able to house the weight & power requirements of the setup.
A newer arena is preferred as the weight of the ThunderDome won’t work with older buildings. Also, a major travel hub is needed as talent will be flying in and out each week. Not the easiest combination of things to find."
A newer arena is preferred as the weight of the ThunderDome won’t work with older buildings. Also, a major travel hub is needed as talent will be flying in and out each week. Not the easiest combination of things to find.
The contract itself has not changed between #WWE and Amway Center. With the #NBA looking to start its season in December, and the #ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears beginning play as well on approximately Dec. 11, this appears to be the end of ThunderDome's run in Orlando.