WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Jeff Hardy vs. Elias In the second bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Elias defeated Jeff Hardy by disqualification after Hardy used Elias' guitar as a weapon, forcing the referee to call for the bel[...]
Oct 25 - In the second bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Elias defeated Jeff Hardy by disqualification after Hardy used Elias' guitar as a weapon, forcing the referee to call for the bel[...]
Oct 25 - In the opening bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against his cousin Jey Uso in an "I Quit" Match within the H[...]
Oct 25 - During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins was asked what his game plan was going into his matches against The Fiend. "Oh God, survive, I guess. They're scary matches. I've had a lot of d[...]
Oct 25 - WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live tonight from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. Hell In a Cell for the WWE TitleRandy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c) I Quit - Hell[...]
Oct 25 - Dave Meltzer revealed during today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that there have been internal discussions within WWE about booking Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the upcoming Surviv[...]
Oct 25 - On the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed never really being into Rikishi being as the person who ran over Steve Austin. Here is what he had to say: "For some reason, I was neve[...]
Oct 25 - During a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Mick Foley revealed which WWE Hell in a Cell match he thinks will steal the show: "All of the matches are going to try and steal the show,” he be[...]
Oct 24 - Kylie Rae did not appear at the Impact Wrestling pay-per-view as scheduled which led to Su Yung replacing her to go up against Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championship. Yung won the matc[...]
Oct 24 - At tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view, Tommy Dreamer walked out to the ring during Call Your Shot Gauntlet in a Road Warrior Animal t-shirt and the Animal paint. He also had a Roa[...]
Oct 24
Heath Injured During Tonight's Bound For Glory PPV Heath was injured during tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The injury occurred during the "Call Your Shot" Battle Royal. During the match, Heath eliminated Acey Romero, then t[...]
Oct 24 - Heath was injured during tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The injury occurred during the "Call Your Shot" Battle Royal. During the match, Heath eliminated Acey Romero, then t[...]
Oct 24 - Rich Swann has been crowned the new Impact World Champion after defeating Eric Young at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Swan won the match with a phoenix splash and a pinfall[...]
Oct 24 - During tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-vew, it was announced that the Knockouts Tag Team Titles will be returning. The new champions will be decided and crowned at Impact's next PP[...]
Oct 24 - Su Yung became the new Impact Knockouts Champion defeating Deonna Purrazzo at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view. The match was originally set to feature Kylie Rae to face Purraz[...]
Oct 24 - The North have been crowned the new Impact World Tag Team Champions after victory against The Motor City Machine Guns, The Good Brothers, Madman Fulton, and Ace Austin at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bo[...]
Oct 24 - James Storm returned to Impact Wrestling during the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Storm is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, one-time TNA King of the Mountain Champion, a record eight-time NWA[...]
Oct 24 - Former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari made his return to Impact Wrestling at the Bound For Wrestling pay-per-view. Daivari departed WWE in April 2020 when he was released as part of the cull of backstag[...]
Oct 24 - Prior to tonight's Bound For Glory pay-per-view a number of big names sent in video messages to congratulate superstar Ken Shamrock on his induction into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Shamrock r[...]
Oct 24 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the Chris Jericho and MJF musical performance which took place on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and was reported to be one of th[...]
Oct 24 - It would seem Impact Wrestling has something big planned for tonight's Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Leonard Asper, CEO of Anthem Sports and Entertainment is teasing a big surprise for the opening of[...]
Oct 24 - Rohit Raju, the current X Division Champion will be staying with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future. A report by PWInsider notes Rohit Raju has agreed to a new multi-year deal with the compa[...]
Oct 24
WWE Attempting To Trademark More Rings Names WWE filed to trademark the names Ivy Nile, Xyon Quinn, Tony Modra, Akeem Young, and Odyssey Jones for Goods & Services with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on October 20. Here is [...]
Oct 24 - WWE filed to trademark the names Ivy Nile, Xyon Quinn, Tony Modra, Akeem Young, and Odyssey Jones for Goods & Services with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on October 20. Here is [...]