The following is the 2020 WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view's kickoff show from WWE's official YouTube channel:

WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

In the second bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Elias defeated Jeff Hardy by disqualification after Hardy used Elias' guitar as[...] Oct 25 - In the second bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Elias defeated Jeff Hardy by disqualification after Hardy used Elias' guitar as[...]

WWE Hell in a Cell Results: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: Universal Title Match

In the opening bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against hi[...] Oct 25 - In the opening bout of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against hi[...]

WATCH: WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff: Oct. 25, 2020

Seth Rollins: "I didn't think I had to wrestle in red lighting."

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins was asked what his game plan was going into his matches against The Fiend. "Oh God, survive, I[...] Oct 25 - During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins was asked what his game plan was going into his matches against The Fiend. "Oh God, survive, I[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View

WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live tonight from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. Hell In a Cell for the WWE Tit[...] Oct 25 - WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live tonight from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. Hell In a Cell for the WWE Tit[...]

Jeff Jarrett Set To Appear On WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff Show Tonight

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed on Twitter that he and Jeff Jarrett will be on the panel of the WWE Hell in a Cell Kick[...] Oct 25 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed on Twitter that he and Jeff Jarrett will be on the panel of the WWE Hell in a Cell Kick[...]

Big Match Being Talked About For WWE Survivor Series 2020

Dave Meltzer revealed during today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that there have been internal discussions within WWE about booking Drew[...] Oct 25 - Dave Meltzer revealed during today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that there have been internal discussions within WWE about booking Drew[...]

Jim Ross On Not Being High On Rikishi As Person Who Ran Over Steve Austin

On the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed never really being into Rikishi being as the person who ran over Steve Austin. Here is w[...] Oct 25 - On the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed never really being into Rikishi being as the person who ran over Steve Austin. Here is w[...]

Mick Foley Reveals Which Hell In A Cell Match Will Steal The Show

During a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Mick Foley revealed which WWE Hell in a Cell match he thinks will steal the show: "All of the matches[...] Oct 25 - During a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Mick Foley revealed which WWE Hell in a Cell match he thinks will steal the show: "All of the matches[...]

The Reason Kylie Rae Didn't Appear Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory

Kylie Rae did not appear at the Impact Wrestling pay-per-view as scheduled which led to Su Yung replacing her to go up against Deonna Purrazzo for the[...] Oct 24 - Kylie Rae did not appear at the Impact Wrestling pay-per-view as scheduled which led to Su Yung replacing her to go up against Deonna Purrazzo for the[...]

Tommy Dreamer Paid A Very Special Tribute To Road Warrior Animal At Bound For Glory

At tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view, Tommy Dreamer walked out to the ring during Call Your Shot Gauntlet in a Road Warrior Anim[...] Oct 24 - At tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view, Tommy Dreamer walked out to the ring during Call Your Shot Gauntlet in a Road Warrior Anim[...]

Heath Injured During Tonight's Bound For Glory PPV

Heath was injured during tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The injury occurred during the "Call Your Shot" Battle Royal. Duri[...] Oct 24 - Heath was injured during tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The injury occurred during the "Call Your Shot" Battle Royal. Duri[...]

Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory 2020 PPV Results

- The Deaners (Cousin Jake and Cody Deaner) defeated The Rascalz (Dez and Wentz) (3:42 minutes) - 6-Way Match - Impact Wrestling X-Division Title Mat[...] Oct 24 - - The Deaners (Cousin Jake and Cody Deaner) defeated The Rascalz (Dez and Wentz) (3:42 minutes) - 6-Way Match - Impact Wrestling X-Division Title Mat[...]

New Impact World Champion Crowned At Bound For Glory (SPOILER)

Rich Swann has been crowned the new Impact World Champion after defeating Eric Young at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Swan[...] Oct 24 - Rich Swann has been crowned the new Impact World Champion after defeating Eric Young at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Swan[...]

Knockouts Tag Titles Are Returning At Next Impact Pay-Per-View

During tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-vew, it was announced that the Knockouts Tag Team Titles will be returning. The new champio[...] Oct 24 - During tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-vew, it was announced that the Knockouts Tag Team Titles will be returning. The new champio[...]

New Impact Knockouts Champion Crowned At Bound For Glory (SPOILER)

Su Yung became the new Impact Knockouts Champion defeating Deonna Purrazzo at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view. The match was [...] Oct 24 - Su Yung became the new Impact Knockouts Champion defeating Deonna Purrazzo at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view. The match was [...]

New Impact World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Bound For Glory (SPOILER)

The North have been crowned the new Impact World Tag Team Champions after victory against The Motor City Machine Guns, The Good Brothers, Madman Fulto[...] Oct 24 - The North have been crowned the new Impact World Tag Team Champions after victory against The Motor City Machine Guns, The Good Brothers, Madman Fulto[...]

Former TNA Original Returns To Impact During Bound For Glory (SPOILER)

James Storm returned to Impact Wrestling during the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Storm is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, one-time TNA King[...] Oct 24 - James Storm returned to Impact Wrestling during the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Storm is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, one-time TNA King[...]

Former X-Division Champion Returns To Impact Wrestling During Bound For Glory (SPOILER)

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari made his return to Impact Wrestling at the Bound For Wrestling pay-per-view. Daivari departed WWE in April 2020 wh[...] Oct 24 - Former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari made his return to Impact Wrestling at the Bound For Wrestling pay-per-view. Daivari departed WWE in April 2020 wh[...]

The Rock Inducts Ken Shamrock Into Impact Hall Of Fame

Prior to tonight's Bound For Glory pay-per-view a number of big names sent in video messages to congratulate superstar Ken Shamrock on his induction i[...] Oct 24 - Prior to tonight's Bound For Glory pay-per-view a number of big names sent in video messages to congratulate superstar Ken Shamrock on his induction i[...]

Jim Cornette BLASTS Chris Jericho and MJF's Broadway-Style Musical Number

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the Chris Jericho and MJF musical performance which took place on Wednesd[...] Oct 24 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the Chris Jericho and MJF musical performance which took place on Wednesd[...]

Impact Wrestling Has Big Surprise Planned For Tonight’s Bound For Glory PPV

It would seem Impact Wrestling has something big planned for tonight's Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Leonard Asper, CEO of Anthem Sports and Entertai[...] Oct 24 - It would seem Impact Wrestling has something big planned for tonight's Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Leonard Asper, CEO of Anthem Sports and Entertai[...]

Photo of Mick Foley Falling From The Cell Taken On An Old School Camera

Classic! Photo of Foley falling from the Cell taken on an old school camera. from r/SquaredCircle [...] Oct 24 - Classic! Photo of Foley falling from the Cell taken on an old school camera. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Rohit Raju Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling

Rohit Raju, the current X Division Champion will be staying with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future. A report by PWInsider notes Rohit Raju [...] Oct 24 - Rohit Raju, the current X Division Champion will be staying with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future. A report by PWInsider notes Rohit Raju [...]