Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 25, 2020

WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live tonight from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

I Quit - Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title
Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (c)

The Miz vs. Otis
Otis’ Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

Elias vs. Jeff Hardy

