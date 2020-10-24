The Reason Kylie Rae Didn't Appear Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory

Kylie Rae did not appear at the Impact Wrestling pay-per-view as scheduled which led to Su Yung replacing her to go up against Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championship.

Yung won the match and become the new Knockouts champion.

In regards to Rae not appearing, she didn't no-show the event, but actually is dealing with a non-serious injury that kept her out of the ring, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.