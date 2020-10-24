WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory 2020 PPV Results
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 24, 2020
- The Deaners (Cousin Jake and Cody Deaner) defeated The Rascalz (Dez and Wentz) (3:42 minutes)
- 6-Way Match - Impact Wrestling X-Division Title Match Rohit Raju (c) defeated Chris Bey and Jordynne Grace and TJP and Trey and Willie Mack (13:19 minutes)
- Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match Rhino defeated Acey Romero and Adam Thornstowe and Alisha Edwards and Brian Myers and Crazzy Steve and Daivari and Fallah Bahh and Havok and Heath and Hernandez and James Storm and Kiera Hogan and Larry D and Luster the Legend and Sami Callihan and Swoggle and Taya Valkyrie and Tenille Dashwood and Tommy Dreamer (25:26 minutes)
- Moose defeated EC3 (10 minutes)
- Ken Shamrock defeated Eddie Edwards (12:32 minutes)
- 4-Way Match - IW World Tag Team Titles Match The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) defeated Madman Fulton and Ace Austin; Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) (c); Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) (14:26 minutes). Title Change.
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match Su Yung defeated Deonna Purrazzo (c) (15:05 minutes). Title Change.
Impact Wrestling World Title Match Rich Swann defeated Eric Young (c) (21:32 minutes) Title Change.
Oct 24 - At tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view, Tommy Dreamer walked out to the ring during Call Your Shot Gauntlet in a Road Warrior Animal t-shirt and the Animal paint. He also had a Roa[...]
Oct 24
Oct 24 - Heath was injured during tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The injury occurred during the "Call Your Shot" Battle Royal. During the match, Heath eliminated Acey Romero, then t[...]
Oct 24 - Rich Swann has been crowned the new Impact World Champion after defeating Eric Young at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Swan won the match with a phoenix splash and a pinfall[...]
Oct 24 - During tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-vew, it was announced that the Knockouts Tag Team Titles will be returning. The new champions will be decided and crowned at Impact's next PP[...]
Oct 24 - Su Yung became the new Impact Knockouts Champion defeating Deonna Purrazzo at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view. The match was originally set to feature Kylie Rae to face Purraz[...]
Oct 24 - The North have been crowned the new Impact World Tag Team Champions after victory against The Motor City Machine Guns, The Good Brothers, Madman Fulton, and Ace Austin at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bo[...]
Oct 24 - James Storm returned to Impact Wrestling during the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Storm is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, one-time TNA King of the Mountain Champion, a record eight-time NWA[...]
Oct 24 - Former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari made his return to Impact Wrestling at the Bound For Wrestling pay-per-view. Daivari departed WWE in April 2020 when he was released as part of the cull of backstag[...]
Oct 24 - Prior to tonight's Bound For Glory pay-per-view a number of big names sent in video messages to congratulate superstar Ken Shamrock on his induction into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Shamrock r[...]
Oct 24 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the Chris Jericho and MJF musical performance which took place on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and was reported to be one of th[...]
Oct 24 - It would seem Impact Wrestling has something big planned for tonight's Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Leonard Asper, CEO of Anthem Sports and Entertainment is teasing a big surprise for the opening of[...]
Oct 24 - Rohit Raju, the current X Division Champion will be staying with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future. A report by PWInsider notes Rohit Raju has agreed to a new multi-year deal with the compa[...]
Oct 24
Oct 24 - WWE filed to trademark the names Ivy Nile, Xyon Quinn, Tony Modra, Akeem Young, and Odyssey Jones for Goods & Services with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on October 20. Here is [...]
Oct 24 - During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Chad Gable announced that he will no longer be known as Shorty G. In an update on this, WrestlingNews.co reports that the reas[...]
Oct 24 - On the most recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Santana and Ortiz talked about the Parking Lot Fight against the Best Friends on AEW Dynamite. Ortiz: “It was what it needed to be. We wen[...]
Oct 24
Oct 24 - Back in May, the turnbuckle powerbomb was banned due to Nia Jax injuring Kairi Sane with it. It was reported that Vince McMahon may unban the move in the future, and it appears that this has happened.[...]
Oct 24 - During his apperance on A Shot of Brandi, John Silver spoke about the time he thought he was going to be fired from AEW. "After the Jaguars football game, we were all hanging out. Chuck Taylor was [...]
Oct 24 - During his appearance on the Chris Van Vliet show, Chris Jericho spoke about his legendary "Break the Walls Down" entrance music. "I dabbled with changing my music a few times, and Vince was always[...]
Oct 24 - All Elite Wrestling taped their Dynamite show for next week already--- and the results have been put up online by SpaceForce1 on Reddit, who has been a reliable source of information for these Daily's[...]
Oct 23 - Abadon reportedly suffered a serious injury During Thursday's AEW Dynamite tapings, according to F4Wonline.com. Abadon is reported to have suffered the injury in a match against Tay Conti which resul[...]
Oct 23 - Impact Wrestling has announced that Impact Plus will be free for Bound for Glory weekend. Celebrating Our Incredible Fans“The absolutely stacked BOUND FOR GLORY emanates from Nashville Saturd[...]
Oct 23 - During a recent interview with Ryan Satin of FOXSports.com, Big E discussed The New Day being split up in the 2020 WWE Draft: “We probably got two days in advance. Which, I think a lot of it [...]