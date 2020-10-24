New Impact Knockouts Champion Crowned At Bound For Glory (SPOILER)

BRUTAL slam on the apron by @realsuyung . #BFG2020 Order HERE: https://t.co/k6FQZR0uhy pic.twitter.com/evmFi6IJx3

Yung answered the challenge and won the match with a pinfall after hitting the panic switch on Purrazzo.

The match was originally set to feature Kylie Rae to face Purrazzo but she didn't appear when her entrance music played. Purrazzo was amused by the situation and then called for anyone backstage to come out and challenge her.

Su Yung became the new Impact Knockouts Champion defeating Deonna Purrazzo at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

