The Rock Inducts Ken Shamrock Into Impact Hall Of Fame
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 24, 2020
Prior to tonight's Bound For Glory pay-per-view a number of big names sent in video messages to congratulate superstar Ken Shamrock on his induction into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Shamrock received video messages from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Bas Rutton, Ariel Helwani, and Chael Sonnen.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson officially inducted Shamrock into the Hall Of Fame.
Shamrock thanked his family, friends, Bret Hart, The Rock, and Vince McMahon for their support in WWE.
