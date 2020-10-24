The X-Division Champion first made his debut for Impact Wrestling back in 2017.

A report by PWInsider notes Rohit Raju has agreed to a new multi-year deal with the company. However, the full length of the contract has not been disclosed as yet.

Rohit Raju, the current X Division Champion will be staying with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

» More News From This Feed

Jim Cornette BLASTS Chris Jericho and MJF's Broadway-Style Musical Number

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the Chris Jericho and MJF musical performance which took place on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and was reported to be one of th[...] Oct 24 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the Chris Jericho and MJF musical performance which took place on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and was reported to be one of th[...]

Impact Wrestling Has Big Surprise Planned For Tonight’s Bound For Glory PPV

It would seem Impact Wrestling has something big planned for tonight's Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Leonard Asper, CEO of Anthem Sports and Entertainment is teasing a big surprise for the opening of[...] Oct 24 - It would seem Impact Wrestling has something big planned for tonight's Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Leonard Asper, CEO of Anthem Sports and Entertainment is teasing a big surprise for the opening of[...]

Photo of Mick Foley Falling From The Cell Taken On An Old School Camera

Classic! Photo of Foley falling from the Cell taken on an old school camera. from r/SquaredCircle [...] Oct 24 - Classic! Photo of Foley falling from the Cell taken on an old school camera. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Rohit Raju Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling

Rohit Raju, the current X Division Champion will be staying with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future. A report by PWInsider notes Rohit Raju has agreed to a new multi-year deal with the compa[...] Oct 24 - Rohit Raju, the current X Division Champion will be staying with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future. A report by PWInsider notes Rohit Raju has agreed to a new multi-year deal with the compa[...]

WWE Attempting To Trademark More Rings Names

WWE filed to trademark the names Ivy Nile, Xyon Quinn, Tony Modra, Akeem Young, and Odyssey Jones for Goods & Services with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on October 20. Here is [...] Oct 24 - WWE filed to trademark the names Ivy Nile, Xyon Quinn, Tony Modra, Akeem Young, and Odyssey Jones for Goods & Services with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on October 20. Here is [...]

Update On Why WWE Dropped Chad Gable’s ‘Shorty G’ Gimmick

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Chad Gable announced that he will no longer be known as Shorty G. In an update on this, WrestlingNews.co reports that the reas[...] Oct 24 - During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Chad Gable announced that he will no longer be known as Shorty G. In an update on this, WrestlingNews.co reports that the reas[...]

Santana and Ortiz Talk AEW's Recent Parking Lot Fight

On the most recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Santana and Ortiz talked about the Parking Lot Fight against the Best Friends on AEW Dynamite. Ortiz: “It was what it needed to be. We wen[...] Oct 24 - On the most recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Santana and Ortiz talked about the Parking Lot Fight against the Best Friends on AEW Dynamite. Ortiz: “It was what it needed to be. We wen[...]

WWE Unbans Previously Banned Move

Back in May, the turnbuckle powerbomb was banned due to Nia Jax injuring Kairi Sane with it. It was reported that Vince McMahon may unban the move in the future, and it appears that this has happened.[...] Oct 24 - Back in May, the turnbuckle powerbomb was banned due to Nia Jax injuring Kairi Sane with it. It was reported that Vince McMahon may unban the move in the future, and it appears that this has happened.[...]

John Silver On Why He Thought He'd Get Fired From AEW

During his apperance on A Shot of Brandi, John Silver spoke about the time he thought he was going to be fired from AEW. "After the Jaguars football game, we were all hanging out. Chuck Taylor was [...] Oct 24 - During his apperance on A Shot of Brandi, John Silver spoke about the time he thought he was going to be fired from AEW. "After the Jaguars football game, we were all hanging out. Chuck Taylor was [...]

Chris Jericho On Wanting To Change Entrance Music When He Was In WWE

During his appearance on the Chris Van Vliet show, Chris Jericho spoke about his legendary "Break the Walls Down" entrance music. "I dabbled with changing my music a few times, and Vince was always[...] Oct 24 - During his appearance on the Chris Van Vliet show, Chris Jericho spoke about his legendary "Break the Walls Down" entrance music. "I dabbled with changing my music a few times, and Vince was always[...]

SPOILERS: Next Week's Dynamite Results Reportedly Leaked (10/28)

All Elite Wrestling taped their Dynamite show for next week already--- and the results have been put up online by SpaceForce1 on Reddit, who has been a reliable source of information for these Daily's[...] Oct 24 - All Elite Wrestling taped their Dynamite show for next week already--- and the results have been put up online by SpaceForce1 on Reddit, who has been a reliable source of information for these Daily's[...]

Abadon Reportedly Seriously Injured During Match At AEW Dynamite Tapings

Abadon reportedly suffered a serious injury During Thursday's AEW Dynamite tapings, according to F4Wonline.com. Abadon is reported to have suffered the injury in a match against Tay Conti which resul[...] Oct 23 - Abadon reportedly suffered a serious injury During Thursday's AEW Dynamite tapings, according to F4Wonline.com. Abadon is reported to have suffered the injury in a match against Tay Conti which resul[...]

Impact Wrestling Offering A Weekend Of Impact Plus For Free

Impact Wrestling has announced that Impact Plus will be free for Bound for Glory weekend. Celebrating Our Incredible Fans“The absolutely stacked BOUND FOR GLORY emanates from Nashville Saturd[...] Oct 23 - Impact Wrestling has announced that Impact Plus will be free for Bound for Glory weekend. Celebrating Our Incredible Fans“The absolutely stacked BOUND FOR GLORY emanates from Nashville Saturd[...]

Big E Reveals When The New Day Found Out They Were Splitting Up

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin of FOXSports.com, Big E discussed The New Day being split up in the 2020 WWE Draft: “We probably got two days in advance. Which, I think a lot of it [...] Oct 23 - During a recent interview with Ryan Satin of FOXSports.com, Big E discussed The New Day being split up in the 2020 WWE Draft: “We probably got two days in advance. Which, I think a lot of it [...]

Mick Foley Had A "Top Secret Meeting" With Vince McMahon Recently

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was recently interviewed by talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. During the interview, he revealed that he recently had a “top secret meeting” with Vince McMahon. [...] Oct 23 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was recently interviewed by talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. During the interview, he revealed that he recently had a “top secret meeting” with Vince McMahon. [...]

SmackDown Quick Results (10/23/2020)

Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *8-Man Tag Match* The Street Profits with Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens defeat Nakamura, Cesaro, Robert Roode, and Dolph [...] Oct 23 - Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *8-Man Tag Match* The Street Profits with Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens defeat Nakamura, Cesaro, Robert Roode, and Dolph [...]

Kairi Sane To Join Hell in a Cell's Japanese Commentary Team

J Sports WWE has announced that Kairi Sane will be joining the commentary for WWE Hell in a Cell. Their official tweet has been translated... “The Japanese broadcast of the Hell in a Cell PP[...] Oct 23 - J Sports WWE has announced that Kairi Sane will be joining the commentary for WWE Hell in a Cell. Their official tweet has been translated... “The Japanese broadcast of the Hell in a Cell PP[...]

WWE Announces "Conversation Series" Of Free WWE Network Podcasts

WWE Network has released the following press release. Conversation Series now available every day of the week on the Free Version of WWE Network The Free Version of WWE Network now has episodes o[...] Oct 23 - WWE Network has released the following press release. Conversation Series now available every day of the week on the Free Version of WWE Network The Free Version of WWE Network now has episodes o[...]

Alex Reynolds Updates On Status After Wednesday's Leg Drop Botch

Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, who as previously reported, suffered a stiff shot to the head from a leg drop during this past Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, has provided an update on his healt[...] Oct 23 - Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, who as previously reported, suffered a stiff shot to the head from a leg drop during this past Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, has provided an update on his healt[...]

WWE Talent Being Given Mandatory Relationship Counselling

Due to the Speaking Out movement, many WWE stars have been named as being accused of various forms of sexual misconduct since the movement began. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE i[...] Oct 23 - Due to the Speaking Out movement, many WWE stars have been named as being accused of various forms of sexual misconduct since the movement began. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE i[...]

Serpentico Signs Contract With All Elite Wrestling

AEW has officially signed Serpentico to a contract. This comes from Serpentico himself, who announced this to Inside The Ropes. "SNAKEMAN is ALL ELITE! I’ve been under a deal for a few months[...] Oct 23 - AEW has officially signed Serpentico to a contract. This comes from Serpentico himself, who announced this to Inside The Ropes. "SNAKEMAN is ALL ELITE! I’ve been under a deal for a few months[...]

WWE RAW "Across The Nation" Intro Remake Featuring Current Roster

Custom WWE RawvAcross The Nation intro featuring today’s Raw stars #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/levbrnXnLC — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) October 15, 2020 [...] Oct 22 - Custom WWE RawvAcross The Nation intro featuring today’s Raw stars #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/levbrnXnLC — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) October 15, 2020 [...]

WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake Featuring Current Roster

WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake featuring the current SmackDown roster. @WWEonFOX #smackdown #wwe #beautifulpeople pic.twitter.com/tfNQv6uYJX — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) Octob[...] Oct 22 - WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake featuring the current SmackDown roster. @WWEonFOX #smackdown #wwe #beautifulpeople pic.twitter.com/tfNQv6uYJX — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) Octob[...]

Jey Uso Reveals Something Interesting About His Recent Promos

Jey Uso was recently a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast and revealed his recent promos with Roman Reigns were not scripted. “In terms of what I’m saying and what he is saying[...] Oct 22 - Jey Uso was recently a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast and revealed his recent promos with Roman Reigns were not scripted. “In terms of what I’m saying and what he is saying[...]