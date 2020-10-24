WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Unbans Previously Banned Move Back in May, the turnbuckle powerbomb was banned due to Nia Jax injuring Kairi Sane with it. It was reported that Vince McMahon may unban the move in the future, and it appears that this has happened.[...]
Oct 24 - During his apperance on A Shot of Brandi, John Silver spoke about the time he thought he was going to be fired from AEW. "After the Jaguars football game, we were all hanging out. Chuck Taylor was [...]
Oct 24 - During his appearance on the Chris Van Vliet show, Chris Jericho spoke about his legendary "Break the Walls Down" entrance music. "I dabbled with changing my music a few times, and Vince was always[...]
Oct 24 - All Elite Wrestling taped their Dynamite show for next week already--- and the results have been put up online by SpaceForce1 on Reddit, who has been a reliable source of information for these Daily's[...]
Oct 23 - Abadon reportedly suffered a serious injury During Thursday's AEW Dynamite tapings, according to F4Wonline.com. Abadon is reported to have suffered the injury in a match against Tay Conti which resul[...]
Oct 23 - Impact Wrestling has announced that Impact Plus will be free for Bound for Glory weekend. Celebrating Our Incredible Fans“The absolutely stacked BOUND FOR GLORY emanates from Nashville Saturd[...]
Oct 23 - During a recent interview with Ryan Satin of FOXSports.com, Big E discussed The New Day being split up in the 2020 WWE Draft: “We probably got two days in advance. Which, I think a lot of it [...]
Oct 23 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was recently interviewed by talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. During the interview, he revealed that he recently had a “top secret meeting” with Vince McMahon.
SmackDown Quick Results (10/23/2020) Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *8-Man Tag Match* The Street Profits with Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens defeat Nakamura, Cesaro, Robert Roode, and Dolph [...]
Oct 23 - J Sports WWE has announced that Kairi Sane will be joining the commentary for WWE Hell in a Cell. Their official tweet has been translated... “The Japanese broadcast of the Hell in a Cell PP[...]
Oct 23 - WWE Network has released the following press release. Conversation Series now available every day of the week on the Free Version of WWE Network The Free Version of WWE Network now has episodes o[...]
Oct 23 - Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, who as previously reported, suffered a stiff shot to the head from a leg drop during this past Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, has provided an update on his healt[...]
Oct 23 - Due to the Speaking Out movement, many WWE stars have been named as being accused of various forms of sexual misconduct since the movement began. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE i[...]
Oct 23 - AEW has officially signed Serpentico to a contract. This comes from Serpentico himself, who announced this to Inside The Ropes. "SNAKEMAN is ALL ELITE! I’ve been under a deal for a few months[...]
Oct 22 - WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake featuring the current SmackDown roster. @WWEonFOX #smackdown #wwe #beautifulpeople pic.twitter.com/tfNQv6uYJX — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) Octob[...]
Oct 22 - ECW alumni New Jack has five children--- one of whom is a drag queen who goes by the name Washington Heights. Recently, Heights edited New Jack's Wikipedia page to include her and made a post about h[...]
Oct 22 - The viewership numbers are in for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Dynamite drew 753,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 644,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. La[...]
Oct 22 - Keith Lee is reportedly in New York City today doing vocals for a new version of his WWE entrance theme, according to PWInsider. Talking of Lee, the former NXT Champion and North American Champion Ke[...]
Oct 22 - John Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided new details on the process for fans attending WWE NXT shows to ensure they are COVID-19 safe. "Sources: #WWENXT protocols for fans to attend the shows at t[...]
Oct 22 - During an interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, comedian Eric Andre talked about working on a stunt with John Cena while filming the “The Eric Andre Show” which went wrong. The stunt had Ce[...]
The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Hall Of Famer The Rock took to Twitter to responded to a Tweet from MMA reporter Ariel Helwani regarding the WWE No Mercy 2000 pay-per-view which took place 20 years ago. He had high praise for WWE Hall Of Famer Ku[...]
Oct 22 - EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers will get to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years. Lesnar is among a number of fighters and a Halloween vanity pack that will be relea[...]
Oct 22 - "After the show ended, Chris Jericho came out so the audience could sing his theme song and he spoke to the crowd. Here is pt. 1, his theme song. #AEWDynamite" After the show ended, Chris Jeric[...]