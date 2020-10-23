WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Abadon Reportedly Seriously Injured During Match At AEW Dynamite Tapings
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 23, 2020
Abadon reportedly suffered a serious injury During Thursday's AEW Dynamite tapings, according to
F4Wonline.com.
Abadon is reported to have suffered the injury in a match against Tay Conti which resulted in hospitalization although the injury isn't known at the time of this report.
She is expected to make a full recovery.
