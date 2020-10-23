Impact Wrestling Offering A Weekend Of Impact Plus For Free

This weekend, every wrestling fan is BOUND FOR GLORY!

In celebration of the biggest weekend on the IMPACT Wrestling calendar, IMPACT Plus has been unlocked – MADE FREE – so every fan can get ready for tomorrow’s huge event. Dive into the vast IMPACT Plus library and relive every previous BOUND FOR GLORY, all the moments, all the shock and all the championship glory.

Celebrating Our Incredible Fans “The absolutely stacked BOUND FOR GLORY emanates from Nashville Saturday night at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Eric Young defends his World Title against the resurging Rich Swann, Deonna Purrazzo’s KNOCKOUT championship is one the line vs Kylie Rae, there’s an insane four-way for the Tag Team Titles and the X-Division belt is at stake in a frantic six-way scramble.

Impact Wrestling has announced that Impact Plus will be free for Bound for Glory weekend.

Abadon Reportedly Seriously Injured During Match At AEW Dynamite Tapings

Abadon reportedly suffered a serious injury During Thursday's AEW Dynamite tapings, according to F4Wonline.com. Abadon is reported to have suffered the injury in a match against Tay Conti which resul[...] Oct 23 - Abadon reportedly suffered a serious injury During Thursday's AEW Dynamite tapings, according to F4Wonline.com. Abadon is reported to have suffered the injury in a match against Tay Conti which resul[...]

Big E Reveals When The New Day Found Out They Were Splitting Up

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin of FOXSports.com, Big E discussed The New Day being split up in the 2020 WWE Draft: “We probably got two days in advance. Which, I think a lot of it [...] Oct 23 - During a recent interview with Ryan Satin of FOXSports.com, Big E discussed The New Day being split up in the 2020 WWE Draft: “We probably got two days in advance. Which, I think a lot of it [...]

Mick Foley Had A "Top Secret Meeting" With Vince McMahon Recently

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was recently interviewed by talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. During the interview, he revealed that he recently had a “top secret meeting” with Vince McMahon. [...] Oct 23 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was recently interviewed by talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. During the interview, he revealed that he recently had a “top secret meeting” with Vince McMahon. [...]

SmackDown Quick Results (10/23/2020)

Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *8-Man Tag Match* The Street Profits with Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens defeat Nakamura, Cesaro, Robert Roode, and Dolph [...] Oct 23 - Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *8-Man Tag Match* The Street Profits with Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens defeat Nakamura, Cesaro, Robert Roode, and Dolph [...]

Kairi Sane To Join Hell in a Cell's Japanese Commentary Team

J Sports WWE has announced that Kairi Sane will be joining the commentary for WWE Hell in a Cell. Their official tweet has been translated... “The Japanese broadcast of the Hell in a Cell PP[...] Oct 23 - J Sports WWE has announced that Kairi Sane will be joining the commentary for WWE Hell in a Cell. Their official tweet has been translated... “The Japanese broadcast of the Hell in a Cell PP[...]

WWE Announces "Conversation Series" Of Free WWE Network Podcasts

WWE Network has released the following press release. Conversation Series now available every day of the week on the Free Version of WWE Network The Free Version of WWE Network now has episodes o[...] Oct 23 - WWE Network has released the following press release. Conversation Series now available every day of the week on the Free Version of WWE Network The Free Version of WWE Network now has episodes o[...]

Alex Reynolds Updates On Status After Wednesday's Leg Drop Botch

Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, who as previously reported, suffered a stiff shot to the head from a leg drop during this past Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, has provided an update on his healt[...] Oct 23 - Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, who as previously reported, suffered a stiff shot to the head from a leg drop during this past Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, has provided an update on his healt[...]

WWE Talent Being Given Mandatory Relationship Counselling

Due to the Speaking Out movement, many WWE stars have been named as being accused of various forms of sexual misconduct since the movement began. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE i[...] Oct 23 - Due to the Speaking Out movement, many WWE stars have been named as being accused of various forms of sexual misconduct since the movement began. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE i[...]

Serpentico Signs Contract With All Elite Wrestling

AEW has officially signed Serpentico to a contract. This comes from Serpentico himself, who announced this to Inside The Ropes. "SNAKEMAN is ALL ELITE! I’ve been under a deal for a few months[...] Oct 23 - AEW has officially signed Serpentico to a contract. This comes from Serpentico himself, who announced this to Inside The Ropes. "SNAKEMAN is ALL ELITE! I’ve been under a deal for a few months[...]

WWE RAW "Across The Nation" Intro Remake Featuring Current Roster

Custom WWE RawvAcross The Nation intro featuring today’s Raw stars #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/levbrnXnLC — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) October 15, 2020 [...] Oct 22 - Custom WWE RawvAcross The Nation intro featuring today’s Raw stars #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/levbrnXnLC — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) October 15, 2020 [...]

WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake Featuring Current Roster

WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake featuring the current SmackDown roster. @WWEonFOX #smackdown #wwe #beautifulpeople pic.twitter.com/tfNQv6uYJX — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) Octob[...] Oct 22 - WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake featuring the current SmackDown roster. @WWEonFOX #smackdown #wwe #beautifulpeople pic.twitter.com/tfNQv6uYJX — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) Octob[...]

Jey Uso Reveals Something Interesting About His Recent Promos

Jey Uso was recently a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast and revealed his recent promos with Roman Reigns were not scripted. “In terms of what I’m saying and what he is saying[...] Oct 22 - Jey Uso was recently a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast and revealed his recent promos with Roman Reigns were not scripted. “In terms of what I’m saying and what he is saying[...]

Drag Queen Washington Heights Says Her Father New Jack Rejected Her, New Jack Responds

ECW alumni New Jack has five children--- one of whom is a drag queen who goes by the name Washington Heights. Recently, Heights edited New Jack's Wikipedia page to include her and made a post about h[...] Oct 22 - ECW alumni New Jack has five children--- one of whom is a drag queen who goes by the name Washington Heights. Recently, Heights edited New Jack's Wikipedia page to include her and made a post about h[...]

AEW Dynamite And WWE NXT Both Drop In Viewership This Week

The viewership numbers are in for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Dynamite drew 753,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 644,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. La[...] Oct 22 - The viewership numbers are in for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Dynamite drew 753,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 644,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. La[...]

Keith Lee Is Doing Something Interesting In New York City Today

Keith Lee is reportedly in New York City today doing vocals for a new version of his WWE entrance theme, according to PWInsider. Talking of Lee, the former NXT Champion and North American Champion Ke[...] Oct 22 - Keith Lee is reportedly in New York City today doing vocals for a new version of his WWE entrance theme, according to PWInsider. Talking of Lee, the former NXT Champion and North American Champion Ke[...]

Update On COVID-19 Testing For Fans Attending WWE NXT Shows

John Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided new details on the process for fans attending WWE NXT shows to ensure they are COVID-19 safe. "Sources: #WWENXT protocols for fans to attend the shows at t[...] Oct 22 - John Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided new details on the process for fans attending WWE NXT shows to ensure they are COVID-19 safe. "Sources: #WWENXT protocols for fans to attend the shows at t[...]

Eric Andre On John Cena Stunt Gone Wrong Leaving Him With A Concussion

During an interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, comedian Eric Andre talked about working on a stunt with John Cena while filming the “The Eric Andre Show” which went wrong. The stunt had Ce[...] Oct 22 - During an interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, comedian Eric Andre talked about working on a stunt with John Cena while filming the “The Eric Andre Show” which went wrong. The stunt had Ce[...]

The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Hall Of Famer

The Rock took to Twitter to responded to a Tweet from MMA reporter Ariel Helwani regarding the WWE No Mercy 2000 pay-per-view which took place 20 years ago. He had high praise for WWE Hall Of Famer Ku[...] Oct 22 - The Rock took to Twitter to responded to a Tweet from MMA reporter Ariel Helwani regarding the WWE No Mercy 2000 pay-per-view which took place 20 years ago. He had high praise for WWE Hall Of Famer Ku[...]

Brock Lesnar Is Returning To UFC In The Virtual Octagon

EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers will get to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years. Lesnar is among a number of fighters and a Halloween vanity pack that will be relea[...] Oct 22 - EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers will get to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years. Lesnar is among a number of fighters and a Halloween vanity pack that will be relea[...]

Chris Jericho Spoke To The Crowd About Le Dinner Debonair After Dynamite

"After the show ended, Chris Jericho came out so the audience could sing his theme song and he spoke to the crowd. Here is pt. 1, his theme song. #AEWDynamite" After the show ended, Chris Jeric[...] Oct 22 - "After the show ended, Chris Jericho came out so the audience could sing his theme song and he spoke to the crowd. Here is pt. 1, his theme song. #AEWDynamite" After the show ended, Chris Jeric[...]

AEW Star Was Knocked Out During Last Night's Dynamite Main Event

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, and The Butcher & The Blade to win a future title shot against FTR at the Full[...] Oct 22 - On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, and The Butcher & The Blade to win a future title shot against FTR at the Full[...]

Lilian Garcia Reveals Advice Vince McMahon Gave Her

In an interview on WWE's The Bump, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed the advice she received from Vince McMahon: "One of the things I remember about Vince is him telling me not to ta[...] Oct 22 - In an interview on WWE's The Bump, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed the advice she received from Vince McMahon: "One of the things I remember about Vince is him telling me not to ta[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (10/21/2020)

Kushida defeated Tommasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory (twice) Legado del Fantasma defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Jake Atlas and[...] Oct 22 - Kushida defeated Tommasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory (twice) Legado del Fantasma defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Jake Atlas and[...]