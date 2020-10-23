Big E Reveals When The New Day Found Out They Were Splitting Up

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin of FOXSports.com, Big E discussed The New Day being split up in the 2020 WWE Draft:

“We probably got two days in advance. Which, I think a lot of it was to ensure that we didn’t show up to work and if we heard the news then, I assume that people just imagine that we would be tearing up the halls, knocking down doors, crying in public, just fits of rage. So I feel like they decided, let’s give ’em a couple of days to simmer down at home before we had to actually do this on TV.”

“Initially, obviously, we were not pleased. I’d heard some rumors maybe a month prior that it was something discussed. But I’ve heard rumors for years that we’re gonna be broken up, that one of us is gonna turn on the other, and we’ve been able to weather a lot of those storms. But it felt like there was more momentum towards some kind of a split. So I had an opportunity to talk to one of the writers and say, 'Hey, just so you know, I heard one of these rumors. Is this a viable option?' And I was told, like, 'Hey, there are many options being presented,' and they would neither confirm nor deny. But we just wanted to let them know that we feel like there’s still a lot of cache in us as a trio.

We still feel like there’s so many things that we haven’t done as a trio. As much fun as we’ve had doing the goofy, slapstick New Day stuff, when Woods came out in that white and red suit in 2014, you never got to see militant New Day. You never got to see us really be aggressive heels. We were just goofy heels and it worked, but I feel like there’s so much we can offer as a trio. That’s kinda what I wanted to present to them. There’s so much we can do as a trio.”