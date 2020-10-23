WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mick Foley Had A "Top Secret Meeting" With Vince McMahon Recently
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 23, 2020
WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was recently interviewed by talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. During the interview, he revealed that he recently had a “top secret meeting” with Vince McMahon.
“Mick Foley told me yesterday that he met with Vince McMahon just a few weeks ago for a ‘top secret meeting’ and details will follow soon.”
