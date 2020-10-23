Mick Foley told me yesterday that he met with Vince McMahon just a few weeks ago for a 'top secret meeting' and details will follow soon. Hmmm 🤔💭

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was recently interviewed by talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. During the interview, he revealed that he recently had a “top secret meeting” with Vince McMahon.

Abadon Reportedly Seriously Injured During Match At AEW Dynamite Tapings

Abadon reportedly suffered a serious injury During Thursday's AEW Dynamite tapings, according to F4Wonline.com. Abadon is reported to have suffered t[...] Oct 23 - Abadon reportedly suffered a serious injury During Thursday's AEW Dynamite tapings, according to F4Wonline.com. Abadon is reported to have suffered t[...]

Impact Wrestling Offering A Weekend Of Impact Plus For Free

Impact Wrestling has announced that Impact Plus will be free for Bound for Glory weekend. Celebrating Our Incredible Fans“The absolutely stac[...] Oct 23 - Impact Wrestling has announced that Impact Plus will be free for Bound for Glory weekend. Celebrating Our Incredible Fans“The absolutely stac[...]

Big E Reveals When The New Day Found Out They Were Splitting Up

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin of FOXSports.com, Big E discussed The New Day being split up in the 2020 WWE Draft: “We probably go[...] Oct 23 - During a recent interview with Ryan Satin of FOXSports.com, Big E discussed The New Day being split up in the 2020 WWE Draft: “We probably go[...]

Mick Foley Had A "Top Secret Meeting" With Vince McMahon Recently

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was recently interviewed by talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. During the interview, he revealed that he recently had a &ld[...] Oct 23 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was recently interviewed by talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. During the interview, he revealed that he recently had a &ld[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (10/23/2020)

Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *8-Man Tag Match* The Street Profits with Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens[...] Oct 23 - Listed below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *8-Man Tag Match* The Street Profits with Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens[...]

Kairi Sane To Join Hell in a Cell's Japanese Commentary Team

J Sports WWE has announced that Kairi Sane will be joining the commentary for WWE Hell in a Cell. Their official tweet has been translated... &ldq[...] Oct 23 - J Sports WWE has announced that Kairi Sane will be joining the commentary for WWE Hell in a Cell. Their official tweet has been translated... &ldq[...]

WWE Announces "Conversation Series" Of Free WWE Network Podcasts

WWE Network has released the following press release. Conversation Series now available every day of the week on the Free Version of WWE Network [...] Oct 23 - WWE Network has released the following press release. Conversation Series now available every day of the week on the Free Version of WWE Network [...]

Alex Reynolds Updates On Status After Wednesday's Leg Drop Botch

Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, who as previously reported, suffered a stiff shot to the head from a leg drop during this past Wednesday's edition of[...] Oct 23 - Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, who as previously reported, suffered a stiff shot to the head from a leg drop during this past Wednesday's edition of[...]

WWE Talent Being Given Mandatory Relationship Counselling

Due to the Speaking Out movement, many WWE stars have been named as being accused of various forms of sexual misconduct since the movement began. Acc[...] Oct 23 - Due to the Speaking Out movement, many WWE stars have been named as being accused of various forms of sexual misconduct since the movement began. Acc[...]

Serpentico Signs Contract With All Elite Wrestling

AEW has officially signed Serpentico to a contract. This comes from Serpentico himself, who announced this to Inside The Ropes. "SNAKEMAN is ALL EL[...] Oct 23 - AEW has officially signed Serpentico to a contract. This comes from Serpentico himself, who announced this to Inside The Ropes. "SNAKEMAN is ALL EL[...]

WWE RAW "Across The Nation" Intro Remake Featuring Current Roster

Custom WWE RawvAcross The Nation intro featuring today’s Raw stars #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/levbrnXnLC — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) Octobe[...] Oct 22 - Custom WWE RawvAcross The Nation intro featuring today’s Raw stars #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/levbrnXnLC — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) Octobe[...]

WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake Featuring Current Roster

WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake featuring the current SmackDown roster. @WWEonFOX #smackdown #wwe #beautifulpeople pic.twitter.co[...] Oct 22 - WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake featuring the current SmackDown roster. @WWEonFOX #smackdown #wwe #beautifulpeople pic.twitter.co[...]

Jey Uso Reveals Something Interesting About His Recent Promos

Jey Uso was recently a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast and revealed his recent promos with Roman Reigns were not scripted. “In te[...] Oct 22 - Jey Uso was recently a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast and revealed his recent promos with Roman Reigns were not scripted. “In te[...]

Drag Queen Washington Heights Says Her Father New Jack Rejected Her, New Jack Responds

ECW alumni New Jack has five children--- one of whom is a drag queen who goes by the name Washington Heights. Recently, Heights edited New Jack's Wik[...] Oct 22 - ECW alumni New Jack has five children--- one of whom is a drag queen who goes by the name Washington Heights. Recently, Heights edited New Jack's Wik[...]

AEW Dynamite And WWE NXT Both Drop In Viewership This Week

The viewership numbers are in for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Dynamite drew 753,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 644,000 viewers on[...] Oct 22 - The viewership numbers are in for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Dynamite drew 753,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 644,000 viewers on[...]

Keith Lee Is Doing Something Interesting In New York City Today

Keith Lee is reportedly in New York City today doing vocals for a new version of his WWE entrance theme, according to PWInsider. Talking of Lee, the [...] Oct 22 - Keith Lee is reportedly in New York City today doing vocals for a new version of his WWE entrance theme, according to PWInsider. Talking of Lee, the [...]

Update On COVID-19 Testing For Fans Attending WWE NXT Shows

John Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided new details on the process for fans attending WWE NXT shows to ensure they are COVID-19 safe. "Sources: #[...] Oct 22 - John Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided new details on the process for fans attending WWE NXT shows to ensure they are COVID-19 safe. "Sources: #[...]

Eric Andre On John Cena Stunt Gone Wrong Leaving Him With A Concussion

During an interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, comedian Eric Andre talked about working on a stunt with John Cena while filming the “The Eric And[...] Oct 22 - During an interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, comedian Eric Andre talked about working on a stunt with John Cena while filming the “The Eric And[...]

The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Hall Of Famer

The Rock took to Twitter to responded to a Tweet from MMA reporter Ariel Helwani regarding the WWE No Mercy 2000 pay-per-view which took place 20 year[...] Oct 22 - The Rock took to Twitter to responded to a Tweet from MMA reporter Ariel Helwani regarding the WWE No Mercy 2000 pay-per-view which took place 20 year[...]

Brock Lesnar Is Returning To UFC In The Virtual Octagon

EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers will get to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years. Lesnar is among a number of fight[...] Oct 22 - EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers will get to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years. Lesnar is among a number of fight[...]

Chris Jericho Spoke To The Crowd About Le Dinner Debonair After Dynamite

"After the show ended, Chris Jericho came out so the audience could sing his theme song and he spoke to the crowd. Here is pt. 1, his theme song. #A[...] Oct 22 - "After the show ended, Chris Jericho came out so the audience could sing his theme song and he spoke to the crowd. Here is pt. 1, his theme song. #A[...]

AEW Star Was Knocked Out During Last Night's Dynamite Main Event

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, and The Butcher & The Blade [...] Oct 22 - On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, and The Butcher & The Blade [...]

Lilian Garcia Reveals Advice Vince McMahon Gave Her

In an interview on WWE's The Bump, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed the advice she received from Vince McMahon: "One of the things [...] Oct 22 - In an interview on WWE's The Bump, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed the advice she received from Vince McMahon: "One of the things [...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (10/21/2020)

Kushida defeated Tommasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory (twice) Legado del Fanta[...] Oct 22 - Kushida defeated Tommasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory (twice) Legado del Fanta[...]