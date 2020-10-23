WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces "Conversation Series" Of Free WWE Network Podcasts

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 23, 2020

WWE Network has released the following press release.

Conversation Series now available every day of the week on the Free Version of WWE Network

The Free Version of WWE Network now has episodes of Conversation Series available on demand every day of the week. This series features in-depth discussions, hilarious stories and candid interviews conducted by Superstars like Drew McIntyre, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and more.

You can watch the following each week:

  • Mondays: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia
  • Tuesdays: Uncool with Alexa Bliss
  • Wednesdays: After the Bell with Corey Graves
  • Thursdays: Notsam Wrestling
  • Friday: The Swerve City Podcast
  • Saturday: Drew & A
  • Sunday: The New Day: Feel the Power

Walking WWE encyclopedia Sam Roberts kicks things off today on Notsam Wrestling, Roberts’ weekly forum to celebrate all things wrestling. On today’s episode, which is available now, The Last Professional Broadcaster talks legendary sports-entertainment firsts, including the best Superstar debuts. He will be joined by WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac.

Get your weekly dose of confidence and motivation every Friday on The Swerve City Podcast. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Antoine “Monteasy” Lewis chat with guests about not only their accomplishments, but also their failures and how they overcame the odds to become the Superstars you see today. The Swerve City Podcast welcomes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to the show this week to discuss music, movies and the challenges he’s faced during his journey to the WWE Championship.

Speaking of McIntyre, the WWE Champion will host Drew & A on Saturdays. Featuring discussions about wrestling and beyond, Drew & A will debut with two episodes on the Free Version of WWE Network this weekend: A conversation between McIntyre and his father, and a discussion with Jason Hawes, co-founder of the Atlantic Paranormal Society.

Sundays belong to The New Day: Feel the Power. Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods and guests tell off-the-wall stories from behind the scenes and on the road. This Sunday, The New Day and rapper Mega Ran discuss Kingston’s epic run to the WWE Championship and the trio’s infamous rap battle against The Usos, while also revealing details about Kofi’s unused WrestleMania theme song.

Starting this Monday, you can catch Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia on WWE Network. Garcia and guests share stories of overcoming hardship and empowering one’s own journey to glory. This Monday’s guest will be The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

Episodes of Uncool with Alexa Bliss will continue to be unlocked every Tuesday. Join Bliss as she and her guests dish on their most cringeworthy moments from before the fame. This Tuesday, Bliss chats with NXT Superstar Drake Maverick.

Rounding out the lineup is After the Bell with Corey Graves, available on demand every Wednesday. Each week, Graves talks with Superstars and Legends about their careers and the state of sports-entertainment. Next Wednesday’s episode, in celebration of 30 Days of The Deadman, will feature Graves’ eye-opening interview with The Undertaker.

No credit card is required to sign up for WWE Network’s Free Version. To access, download the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.

Source: WWE.com

Oct 23
Alex Reynolds Updates On Status After Wednesday's Leg Drop Botch
Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, who as previously reported, suffered a stiff shot to the head from a leg drop during this past Wednesday's edition of[...]
Oct 23 - Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, who as previously reported, suffered a stiff shot to the head from a leg drop during this past Wednesday's edition of[...]
Oct 23
WWE Talent Being Given Mandatory Relationship Counselling
Due to the Speaking Out movement, many WWE stars have been named as being accused of various forms of sexual misconduct since the movement began. Acc[...]
Oct 23 - Due to the Speaking Out movement, many WWE stars have been named as being accused of various forms of sexual misconduct since the movement began. Acc[...]
Oct 23
Serpentico Signs Contract With All Elite Wrestling
AEW has officially signed Serpentico to a contract. This comes from Serpentico himself, who announced this to Inside The Ropes. "SNAKEMAN is ALL EL[...]
Oct 23 - AEW has officially signed Serpentico to a contract. This comes from Serpentico himself, who announced this to Inside The Ropes. "SNAKEMAN is ALL EL[...]
Oct 22
WWE RAW "Across The Nation" Intro Remake Featuring Current Roster
Custom WWE RawvAcross The Nation intro featuring today’s Raw stars #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/levbrnXnLC — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) Octobe[...]
Oct 22 - Custom WWE RawvAcross The Nation intro featuring today’s Raw stars #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/levbrnXnLC — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) Octobe[...]
Oct 22
WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake Featuring Current Roster
WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake featuring the current SmackDown roster. @WWEonFOX #smackdown #wwe #beautifulpeople pic.twitter.co[...]
Oct 22 - WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake featuring the current SmackDown roster. @WWEonFOX #smackdown #wwe #beautifulpeople pic.twitter.co[...]

Oct 22
Jay White & Pro Wrestling Tees Raised $22,622 For Black Lives Matter Support Fund
The good news story of the day! You guys did good.Thanks to everyone that did their part by purchasing a shirt.Special thanks to @TangaloaNJPW @JES[...]
Oct 22 - The good news story of the day! You guys did good.Thanks to everyone that did their part by purchasing a shirt.Special thanks to @TangaloaNJPW @JES[...]
Oct 22
Jey Uso Reveals Something Interesting About His Recent Promos
Jey Uso was recently a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast and revealed his recent promos with Roman Reigns were not scripted.  “In te[...]
Oct 22 - Jey Uso was recently a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast and revealed his recent promos with Roman Reigns were not scripted.  “In te[...]
Oct 22
Drag Queen Washington Heights Says Her Father New Jack Rejected Her, New Jack Responds
ECW alumni New Jack has five children--- one of whom is a drag queen who goes by the name Washington Heights. Recently, Heights edited New Jack's Wik[...]
Oct 22 - ECW alumni New Jack has five children--- one of whom is a drag queen who goes by the name Washington Heights. Recently, Heights edited New Jack's Wik[...]
Oct 22
AEW Dynamite And WWE NXT Both Drop In Viewership This Week
The viewership numbers are in for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Dynamite drew 753,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 644,000 viewers on[...]
Oct 22 - The viewership numbers are in for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Dynamite drew 753,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 644,000 viewers on[...]
Oct 22
Keith Lee Is Doing Something Interesting In New York City Today
Keith Lee is reportedly in New York City today doing vocals for a new version of his WWE entrance theme, according to PWInsider. Talking of Lee, the [...]
Oct 22 - Keith Lee is reportedly in New York City today doing vocals for a new version of his WWE entrance theme, according to PWInsider. Talking of Lee, the [...]

Oct 22
Update On COVID-19 Testing For Fans Attending WWE NXT Shows
John Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided new details on the process for fans attending WWE NXT shows to ensure they are COVID-19 safe. "Sources: #[...]
Oct 22 - John Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided new details on the process for fans attending WWE NXT shows to ensure they are COVID-19 safe. "Sources: #[...]
Oct 22
Eric Andre On John Cena Stunt Gone Wrong Leaving Him With A Concussion
During an interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, comedian Eric Andre talked about working on a stunt with John Cena while filming the “The Eric And[...]
Oct 22 - During an interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, comedian Eric Andre talked about working on a stunt with John Cena while filming the “The Eric And[...]
Oct 22
The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Hall Of Famer
The Rock took to Twitter to responded to a Tweet from MMA reporter Ariel Helwani regarding the WWE No Mercy 2000 pay-per-view which took place 20 year[...]
Oct 22 - The Rock took to Twitter to responded to a Tweet from MMA reporter Ariel Helwani regarding the WWE No Mercy 2000 pay-per-view which took place 20 year[...]
Oct 22
Brock Lesnar Is Returning To UFC In The Virtual Octagon
EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers will get to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years.  Lesnar is among a number of fight[...]
Oct 22 - EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers will get to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years.  Lesnar is among a number of fight[...]
Oct 22
Chris Jericho Spoke To The Crowd About Le Dinner Debonair After Dynamite
"After the show ended, Chris Jericho came out so the audience could sing his theme song and he spoke to the crowd. Here is pt. 1, his theme song. #A[...]
Oct 22 - "After the show ended, Chris Jericho came out so the audience could sing his theme song and he spoke to the crowd. Here is pt. 1, his theme song. #A[...]
Oct 22
AEW Star Was Knocked Out During Last Night's Dynamite Main Event
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, and The Butcher & The Blade [...]
Oct 22 - On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, and The Butcher & The Blade [...]
Oct 22
Lilian Garcia Reveals Advice Vince McMahon Gave Her
In an interview on WWE's The Bump, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed the advice she received from Vince McMahon: "One of the things [...]
Oct 22 - In an interview on WWE's The Bump, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed the advice she received from Vince McMahon: "One of the things [...]
Oct 22
WWE NXT Quick Results (10/21/2020)
Kushida defeated Tommasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory (twice) Legado del Fanta[...]
Oct 22 - Kushida defeated Tommasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory (twice) Legado del Fanta[...]
Oct 22
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (10/21/2020)
Wardlow defeated Jungle Boy Kenny Omega defeated Sonny Kiss Rey Fenix defeated Penta El Zero Hangman Page defeated Colt Cabana All four men ad[...]
Oct 22 - Wardlow defeated Jungle Boy Kenny Omega defeated Sonny Kiss Rey Fenix defeated Penta El Zero Hangman Page defeated Colt Cabana All four men ad[...]
Oct 21
Updated Card For AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View
Following tonight's AEW Dynamite, here is the updated card for the November 9th Full Gear pay-per-view. - Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an &ldq[...]
Oct 21 - Following tonight's AEW Dynamite, here is the updated card for the November 9th Full Gear pay-per-view. - Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an &ldq[...]
Oct 21
Updated Card For Next Week’s NXT Halloween Havoc Episode
Below is the updated lineup for next week’s NXT Halloween Havoc episode which will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart. - NXT North American Ch[...]
Oct 21 - Below is the updated lineup for next week’s NXT Halloween Havoc episode which will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart. - NXT North American Ch[...]
Oct 21
Young Bucks Become Number One Contenders For AEW Tag Titles
FTR vs. The Young Bucks is set! The Buks became number one title contenders after winning a Fatal-Four way tag team contest in the main event of Wedn[...]
Oct 21 - FTR vs. The Young Bucks is set! The Buks became number one title contenders after winning a Fatal-Four way tag team contest in the main event of Wedn[...]
Oct 21
New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned (Spoiler)
Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Breezango on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to become the new NXT World Tag Team Champions. The match was o[...]
Oct 21 - Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Breezango on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to become the new NXT World Tag Team Champions. The match was o[...]
Oct 21
Haunted House of Terror Match Announced For NXT’s Halloween Havoc
It was announced tonight, that next week on the NXT Halloween Havoc, Cameron Grimes go up against Dexter Lumis in a “Haunted House of Terror&rdq[...]
Oct 21 - It was announced tonight, that next week on the NXT Halloween Havoc, Cameron Grimes go up against Dexter Lumis in a “Haunted House of Terror&rdq[...]

