Alex Reynolds Updates On Status After Wednesday's Leg Drop Botch

🚨POST SHOW🚨 #AEW EVP @CodyRhodes comes out to check on @YTAlexReynolds . pic.twitter.com/AYl1yJbKfq

This is the spot from last night's #AEWDynamite where Alex Reynolds was knockout out and barely moving for well over a minute. pic.twitter.com/RbWqHbnuIL

“Hey guys, just wanted to thank you for all the concerns for my health. It means the world to me. I truly believe the ref and our doctor handled the situation great on Wednesdays show. Injuries happen in wrestling, but I feel completely safe with our team here. Thanks again and I’m looking forward to seeing you soon.”

Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, who as previously reported, suffered a stiff shot to the head from a leg drop during this past Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, has provided an update on his health.

