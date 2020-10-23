WWE Talent Being Given Mandatory Relationship Counselling

Due to the Speaking Out movement, many WWE stars have been named as being accused of various forms of sexual misconduct since the movement began.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is now instructing talent to attend mandatory counseling sessions.

The report states that "all WWE talent on 10/28 have a mandatory counseling session to attend via streaming on keeping healthy relationships."

The counseling sessions will be hosted by Total Life Counseling.

The first session is mandatory for all talent to attend, and later sessions will be held in small group chats.

According to the Total Life Counseling website, the "Healthy vs. Unhealthy Relationship Workshop" consists of...