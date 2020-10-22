» More News From This Feed

WWE RAW "Across The Nation" Intro Remake Featuring Current Roster

Custom WWE RawvAcross The Nation intro featuring today’s Raw stars #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/levbrnXnLC — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) Octobe[...] Oct 22 - Custom WWE RawvAcross The Nation intro featuring today’s Raw stars #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/levbrnXnLC — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) Octobe[...]

WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake Featuring Current Roster

WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake featuring the current SmackDown roster. @WWEonFOX #smackdown #wwe #beautifulpeople pic.twitter.co[...] Oct 22 - WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake featuring the current SmackDown roster. @WWEonFOX #smackdown #wwe #beautifulpeople pic.twitter.co[...]

Jay White & Pro Wrestling Tees Raised $22,622 For Black Lives Matter Support Fund

The good news story of the day! You guys did good.Thanks to everyone that did their part by purchasing a shirt.Special thanks to @TangaloaNJPW @JES[...] Oct 22 - The good news story of the day! You guys did good.Thanks to everyone that did their part by purchasing a shirt.Special thanks to @TangaloaNJPW @JES[...]

Jey Uso Reveals Something Interesting About His Recent Promos

Jey Uso was recently a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast and revealed his recent promos with Roman Reigns were not scripted. “In te[...] Oct 22 - Jey Uso was recently a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast and revealed his recent promos with Roman Reigns were not scripted. “In te[...]

Drag Queen Washington Heights Says Her Father New Jack Rejected Her, New Jack Responds

ECW alumni New Jack has five children--- one of whom is a drag queen who goes by the name Washington Heights. Recently, Heights edited New Jack's Wik[...] Oct 22 - ECW alumni New Jack has five children--- one of whom is a drag queen who goes by the name Washington Heights. Recently, Heights edited New Jack's Wik[...]

AEW Dynamite And WWE NXT Both Drop In Viewership This Week

The viewership numbers are in for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Dynamite drew 753,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 644,000 viewers on[...] Oct 22 - The viewership numbers are in for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Dynamite drew 753,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 644,000 viewers on[...]

Keith Lee Is Doing Something Interesting In New York City Today

Keith Lee is reportedly in New York City today doing vocals for a new version of his WWE entrance theme, according to PWInsider. Talking of Lee, the [...] Oct 22 - Keith Lee is reportedly in New York City today doing vocals for a new version of his WWE entrance theme, according to PWInsider. Talking of Lee, the [...]

Update On COVID-19 Testing For Fans Attending WWE NXT Shows

John Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided new details on the process for fans attending WWE NXT shows to ensure they are COVID-19 safe. "Sources: #[...] Oct 22 - John Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided new details on the process for fans attending WWE NXT shows to ensure they are COVID-19 safe. "Sources: #[...]

Eric Andre On John Cena Stunt Gone Wrong Leaving Him With A Concussion

During an interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, comedian Eric Andre talked about working on a stunt with John Cena while filming the “The Eric And[...] Oct 22 - During an interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, comedian Eric Andre talked about working on a stunt with John Cena while filming the “The Eric And[...]

The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Hall Of Famer

The Rock took to Twitter to responded to a Tweet from MMA reporter Ariel Helwani regarding the WWE No Mercy 2000 pay-per-view which took place 20 year[...] Oct 22 - The Rock took to Twitter to responded to a Tweet from MMA reporter Ariel Helwani regarding the WWE No Mercy 2000 pay-per-view which took place 20 year[...]

Brock Lesnar Is Returning To UFC In The Virtual Octagon

EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers will get to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years. Lesnar is among a number of fight[...] Oct 22 - EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers will get to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years. Lesnar is among a number of fight[...]

Chris Jericho Spoke To The Crowd About Le Dinner Debonair After Dynamite

"After the show ended, Chris Jericho came out so the audience could sing his theme song and he spoke to the crowd. Here is pt. 1, his theme song. #A[...] Oct 22 - "After the show ended, Chris Jericho came out so the audience could sing his theme song and he spoke to the crowd. Here is pt. 1, his theme song. #A[...]

AEW Star Was Knocked Out During Last Night's Dynamite Main Event

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, and The Butcher & The Blade [...] Oct 22 - On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, and The Butcher & The Blade [...]

Lilian Garcia Reveals Advice Vince McMahon Gave Her

In an interview on WWE's The Bump, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed the advice she received from Vince McMahon: "One of the things [...] Oct 22 - In an interview on WWE's The Bump, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed the advice she received from Vince McMahon: "One of the things [...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (10/21/2020)

Kushida defeated Tommasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory (twice) Legado del Fanta[...] Oct 22 - Kushida defeated Tommasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory (twice) Legado del Fanta[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (10/21/2020)

Wardlow defeated Jungle Boy Kenny Omega defeated Sonny Kiss Rey Fenix defeated Penta El Zero Hangman Page defeated Colt Cabana All four men ad[...] Oct 22 - Wardlow defeated Jungle Boy Kenny Omega defeated Sonny Kiss Rey Fenix defeated Penta El Zero Hangman Page defeated Colt Cabana All four men ad[...]

Updated Card For AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View

Following tonight's AEW Dynamite, here is the updated card for the November 9th Full Gear pay-per-view. - Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an &ldq[...] Oct 21 - Following tonight's AEW Dynamite, here is the updated card for the November 9th Full Gear pay-per-view. - Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an &ldq[...]

Updated Card For Next Week’s NXT Halloween Havoc Episode

Below is the updated lineup for next week’s NXT Halloween Havoc episode which will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart. - NXT North American Ch[...] Oct 21 - Below is the updated lineup for next week’s NXT Halloween Havoc episode which will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart. - NXT North American Ch[...]

Young Bucks Become Number One Contenders For AEW Tag Titles

FTR vs. The Young Bucks is set! The Buks became number one title contenders after winning a Fatal-Four way tag team contest in the main event of Wedn[...] Oct 21 - FTR vs. The Young Bucks is set! The Buks became number one title contenders after winning a Fatal-Four way tag team contest in the main event of Wedn[...]

New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned (Spoiler)

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Breezango on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to become the new NXT World Tag Team Champions. The match was o[...] Oct 21 - Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Breezango on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to become the new NXT World Tag Team Champions. The match was o[...]

Haunted House of Terror Match Announced For NXT’s Halloween Havoc

It was announced tonight, that next week on the NXT Halloween Havoc, Cameron Grimes go up against Dexter Lumis in a “Haunted House of Terror&rdq[...] Oct 21 - It was announced tonight, that next week on the NXT Halloween Havoc, Cameron Grimes go up against Dexter Lumis in a “Haunted House of Terror&rdq[...]

Joey Janela Pulled From AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concern

Joey Janela was pulled from tonight’s AEW Dynamite because he may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at the recent GC[...] Oct 21 - Joey Janela was pulled from tonight’s AEW Dynamite because he may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at the recent GC[...]

Come Join Our Discord Server For Tonight's NXT vs. AEW

One of the greatest things about WNS is its community. Engaging with followers across the website and social media is fun, but we have an even better [...] Oct 21 - One of the greatest things about WNS is its community. Engaging with followers across the website and social media is fun, but we have an even better [...]

Update On WWE Backstage Airing On Friday After SmackDown

A special edition of WWE Backstage will air this Friday night on FS1, following the usual 2-hour SmackDown broadcast, which is on FS1 this week due to[...] Oct 21 - A special edition of WWE Backstage will air this Friday night on FS1, following the usual 2-hour SmackDown broadcast, which is on FS1 this week due to[...]