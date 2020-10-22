Drag Queen Washington Heights Says Her Father New Jack Rejected Her, New Jack Responds

ECW alumni New Jack has five children--- one of whom is a drag queen who goes by the name Washington Heights.

Recently, Heights edited New Jack's Wikipedia page to include her and made a post about how New Jack had rejected her due to being a drag queen.

My dad (New Jack from ECW) cut me out of his life 3 years ago because he didn’t want his fans to know I’m a drag queen, and he didn’t want Wikipedia posting anything about me.



Clearly he doesn’t know how Wikipedia works. Anywho, I’m now an official editor for Wikipedia. 😬 pic.twitter.com/iAaMk2svVN — Washington Heights (@washyheights) August 31, 2020

Heights has since posted, stating that it may have been the wrong move to do.

Here’s my thing... Was I petty with posting this and changing his Wikipedia? Yes. Could I have handled it better? Possibly. The world is already against me being gay.. I just want someone who created me to embrace what I do and support me. End of story. — Washington Heights (@washyheights) September 1, 2020

During an interview with Vice, Heights said...

"(My father New Jack) said we’d keep in touch, but then why say that and afterwards you haven’t reached out to me? It’s been over a year, maybe two years, since we talked.” “When I was younger, I went to one of his shows. I was fascinated by the entrance music, the costumes, the flashiness, the big personalities, the fireworks. That’s pretty much everything that I’m doing except drag queens don’t slam each other on the floor and attack each other.”

New Jack responded in an email to Vice that has since been published...