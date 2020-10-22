Drag Queen Washington Heights Says Her Father New Jack Rejected Her, New Jack Responds

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Heights has since posted, stating that it may have been the wrong move to do.
Here’s my thing... Was I petty with posting this and changing his Wikipedia? Yes. Could I have handled it better? Possibly. The world is already against me being gay.. I just want someone who created me to embrace what I do and support me. End of story.
"(My father New Jack) said we’d keep in touch, but then why say that and afterwards you haven’t reached out to me? It’s been over a year, maybe two years, since we talked.”
“When I was younger, I went to one of his shows. I was fascinated by the entrance music, the costumes, the flashiness, the big personalities, the fireworks. That’s pretty much everything that I’m doing except drag queens don’t slam each other on the floor and attack each other.”
New Jack responded in an email to Vice that has since been published...
“My son was mentioned in my book that just came out last year, so the statement about me disowning him three years ago is simply not true. I’ve heard there was a mention on his Twitter feed that he was upset because he was only mentioned once in a chapter that was half-a-page long. I spoke briefly about him and four of my other children, he was actually one of my kids that was mentioned by name.
I also mentioned the fact that I keep any information about all of my kids private, because that has nothing to do with wrestling and is my own personal business, that I prefer to keep private.”