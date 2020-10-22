AEW Dynamite And WWE NXT Both Drop In Viewership This Week

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Oct 22 - WWE SmackDown! "The Beautiful People" Intro Remake featuring the current SmackDown roster. @WWEonFOX #smackdown #wwe #beautifulpeople pic.twitter.com/tfNQv6uYJX — DR6Edits (@MyTrueShow) Octob[...]
Oct 22 - The good news story of the day! You guys did good.Thanks to everyone that did their part by purchasing a shirt.Special thanks to @TangaloaNJPW @JESWRI & @PWTees for making this happen.#BlackLiv[...]
Oct 22 - ECW alumni New Jack has five children--- one of whom is a drag queen who goes by the name Washington Heights. Recently, Heights edited New Jack's Wikipedia page to include her and made a post about h[...]
Oct 22 - The viewership numbers are in for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Dynamite drew 753,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 644,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. La[...]
Oct 22 - Keith Lee is reportedly in New York City today doing vocals for a new version of his WWE entrance theme, according to PWInsider. Talking of Lee, the former NXT Champion and North American Champion Ke[...]
Oct 22 - John Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided new details on the process for fans attending WWE NXT shows to ensure they are COVID-19 safe. "Sources: #WWENXT protocols for fans to attend the shows at t[...]
Oct 22 - During an interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, comedian Eric Andre talked about working on a stunt with John Cena while filming the “The Eric Andre Show” which went wrong. The stunt had Ce[...]
Oct 22
The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Hall Of Famer The Rock took to Twitter to responded to a Tweet from MMA reporter Ariel Helwani regarding the WWE No Mercy 2000 pay-per-view which took place 20 years ago. He had high praise for WWE Hall Of Famer Ku[...]
Oct 22 - EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers will get to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years. Lesnar is among a number of fighters and a Halloween vanity pack that will be relea[...]
Oct 22 - "After the show ended, Chris Jericho came out so the audience could sing his theme song and he spoke to the crowd. Here is pt. 1, his theme song. #AEWDynamite" After the show ended, Chris Jeric[...]
Oct 22 - In an interview on WWE's The Bump, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed the advice she received from Vince McMahon: "One of the things I remember about Vince is him telling me not to ta[...]
Oct 22
WWE NXT Quick Results (10/21/2020) Kushida defeated Tommasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory (twice) Legado del Fantasma defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Jake Atlas and[...]
Oct 22
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (10/21/2020) Wardlow defeated Jungle Boy Kenny Omega defeated Sonny Kiss Rey Fenix defeated Penta El Zero Hangman Page defeated Colt Cabana All four men advance in the World Title tournament. Britt Ba[...]
Oct 21
Updated Card For AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View Following tonight's AEW Dynamite, here is the updated card for the November 9th Full Gear pay-per-view. - Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW world champions[...]
Oct 21 - FTR vs. The Young Bucks is set! The Buks became number one title contenders after winning a Fatal-Four way tag team contest in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT. Commentary announced[...]
Oct 21
New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned (Spoiler) Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Breezango on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to become the new NXT World Tag Team Champions. The match was originally set to be Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish[...]
Oct 21 - Joey Janela was pulled from tonight’s AEW Dynamite because he may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at the recent GCW Collective shows. AEW issued the following: [...]
Oct 21 - A special edition of WWE Backstage will air this Friday night on FS1, following the usual 2-hour SmackDown broadcast, which is on FS1 this week due to the MLB World Series airing on FOX. WWE reported[...]
Oct 21 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard on the independent scene is heading for the United Wrestling Network's upcoming tournament. This will be his first match since March 2020[...]