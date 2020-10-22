Keith Lee Is Doing Something Interesting In New York City Today

Keith Lee is reportedly in New York City today doing vocals for a new version of his WWE entrance theme, according to PWInsider.

Talking of Lee, the former NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he thought the masked man on NXT was a member of RETRIBUTION. Lee, who is now a member of the Raw roster, initially thought that the masked McAfee might have Slapjack but later found out that it was Pat McAfee.

McAfee interfered in the main event match for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

I thought I spotted a Slapjack on @WWENXT for a moment there! It was just Pat though. Ahh well.

— Massive Lee (@RealKeithLee) October 22, 2020