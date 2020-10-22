Update On COVID-19 Testing For Fans Attending WWE NXT Shows

John Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 provided new details on the process for fans attending WWE NXT shows to ensure they are COVID-19 safe.

"Sources: #WWENXT protocols for fans to attend the shows at the CWC are set up through WWE. They designate a testing spot for attendee to go to, cover any involved costs. Results aren't sent to the person, but they get a notification if they're cleared or not. Temp. check at door.

COVID testing for attending #WWENXT happens the day before. Every individual who attends is then taken to their pod, where they are stationed with those in they're party. Sanitation is also available in pod. Paul Levesque had mentioned this on the last call. #WWE

Since posting, I've had some reach out who have said they are able to check their results in addition to #WWE giving clearance. I guess some others were not aware they could check them. Aventus Labs does the tests, which is the same provider WWE uses for its own crew. #WWENXT"