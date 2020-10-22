Brock Lesnar Is Returning To UFC In The Virtual Octagon

EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers will get to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years.

Lesnar is among a number of fighters and a Halloween vanity pack that will be released for the UFC 4 video game. In addition to Lesnar, UFC fighters Jennifer Maia and Askar Askarov will also be part of the update.

Gamers will be able to play as Lesnar from Friday, Oct. 30 while Maia and Askarov will be ready for download starting at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. EA also announced that gamers who have Free Play Days will be able to play UFC 4 between Oct. 22 and Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

UFC 4 is currently available for gameplay on the Playstation 4 and Xbox One.