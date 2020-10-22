Here is pt. 2 of Chris Jericho speaking to the crowd after the show and talking about #LeDinnerDebonair #AEWDynamite 10.21.20. He definitely looked over at me a few times. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/26KBaw6FsW

After the show ended, Chris Jericho came out so the audience could sing his theme song and he spoke to the crowd. Here is pt. 1, his theme song. #AEWDynamite 10.21.20 pic.twitter.com/qoG4W4m0hx

Eric Andre On John Cena Stunt Gone Wrong Leaving Him With A Concussion

During an interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, comedian Eric Andre talked about working on a stunt with John Cena while filming the “The Eric Andre” which went wrong. The stunt had Cena to[...] Oct 22 - During an interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, comedian Eric Andre talked about working on a stunt with John Cena while filming the “The Eric Andre” which went wrong. The stunt had Cena to[...]

The Rock Has High Praise For WWE Hall Of Famer

The Rock took to Twitter to responded to a Tweet from MMA reporter Ariel Helwani regarding the WWE No Mercy 2000 pay-per-view which took place 20 years ago. He had high praise for WWE Hall Of Famer Ku[...] Oct 22 - The Rock took to Twitter to responded to a Tweet from MMA reporter Ariel Helwani regarding the WWE No Mercy 2000 pay-per-view which took place 20 years ago. He had high praise for WWE Hall Of Famer Ku[...]

Brock Lesnar Is Returning To UFC In The Virtual Octagon

EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers will get to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years. Lesnar is among a number of fighters and a Halloween vanity pack that will be relea[...] Oct 22 - EA Sports announced on Thursday that gamers will get to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years. Lesnar is among a number of fighters and a Halloween vanity pack that will be relea[...]

Chris Jericho Spoke To The Crowd About Le Dinner Debonair After Dynamite

"After the show ended, Chris Jericho came out so the audience could sing his theme song and he spoke to the crowd. Here is pt. 1, his theme song. #AEWDynamite" After the show ended, Chris Jeric[...] Oct 22

AEW Star Was Knocked Out During Last Night's Dynamite Main Event

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, and The Butcher & The Blade to win a future title shot against FTR at the Full[...] Oct 22 - On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, and The Butcher & The Blade to win a future title shot against FTR at the Full[...]

Lilian Garcia Reveals Advice Vince McMahon Gave Her

In an interview on WWE's The Bump, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed the advice she received from Vince McMahon: "One of the things I remember about Vince is him telling me not to ta[...] Oct 22 - In an interview on WWE's The Bump, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia revealed the advice she received from Vince McMahon: "One of the things I remember about Vince is him telling me not to ta[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (10/21/2020)

Kushida defeated Tommasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory (twice) Legado del Fantasma defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Jake Atlas and[...] Oct 22 - Kushida defeated Tommasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream Ember Moon defeated Jessi Kamea Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory (twice) Legado del Fantasma defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Jake Atlas and[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (10/21/2020)

Wardlow defeated Jungle Boy Kenny Omega defeated Sonny Kiss Rey Fenix defeated Penta El Zero Hangman Page defeated Colt Cabana All four men advance in the World Title tournament. Britt Ba[...] Oct 22 - Wardlow defeated Jungle Boy Kenny Omega defeated Sonny Kiss Rey Fenix defeated Penta El Zero Hangman Page defeated Colt Cabana All four men advance in the World Title tournament. Britt Ba[...]

Updated Card For AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View

Following tonight's AEW Dynamite, here is the updated card for the November 9th Full Gear pay-per-view. - Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW world champions[...] Oct 21 - Following tonight's AEW Dynamite, here is the updated card for the November 9th Full Gear pay-per-view. - Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW world champions[...]

Updated Card For Next Week’s NXT Halloween Havoc Episode

Below is the updated lineup for next week’s NXT Halloween Havoc episode which will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart. - NXT North American Championship Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: [...] Oct 21 - Below is the updated lineup for next week’s NXT Halloween Havoc episode which will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart. - NXT North American Championship Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: [...]

Young Bucks Become Number One Contenders For AEW Tag Titles

FTR vs. The Young Bucks is set! The Buks became number one title contenders after winning a Fatal-Four way tag team contest in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT. Commentary announced[...] Oct 21 - FTR vs. The Young Bucks is set! The Buks became number one title contenders after winning a Fatal-Four way tag team contest in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT. Commentary announced[...]

New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned (Spoiler)

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Breezango on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to become the new NXT World Tag Team Champions. The match was originally set to be Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish[...] Oct 21 - Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Breezango on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to become the new NXT World Tag Team Champions. The match was originally set to be Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish[...]

Haunted House of Terror Match Announced For NXT’s Halloween Havoc

It was announced tonight, that next week on the NXT Halloween Havoc, Cameron Grimes go up against Dexter Lumis in a “Haunted House of Terror” Match. The match was revealed on tonigh[...] Oct 21 - It was announced tonight, that next week on the NXT Halloween Havoc, Cameron Grimes go up against Dexter Lumis in a “Haunted House of Terror” Match. The match was revealed on tonigh[...]

Joey Janela Pulled From AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concern

Joey Janela was pulled from tonight’s AEW Dynamite because he may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at the recent GCW Collective shows. AEW issued the following: [...] Oct 21 - Joey Janela was pulled from tonight’s AEW Dynamite because he may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at the recent GCW Collective shows. AEW issued the following: [...]

Come Join Our Discord Server For Tonight's NXT vs. AEW

Update On WWE Backstage Airing On Friday After SmackDown

A special edition of WWE Backstage will air this Friday night on FS1, following the usual 2-hour SmackDown broadcast, which is on FS1 this week due to the MLB World Series airing on FOX. WWE reported[...] Oct 21 - A special edition of WWE Backstage will air this Friday night on FS1, following the usual 2-hour SmackDown broadcast, which is on FS1 this week due to the MLB World Series airing on FOX. WWE reported[...]

What Is Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan Currently Up To?

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard on the independent scene is heading for the United Wrestling Network's upcoming tournament. This will be his first match since March 2020[...] Oct 21 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard on the independent scene is heading for the United Wrestling Network's upcoming tournament. This will be his first match since March 2020[...]

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend For Third Quarter

WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company&rs[...] Oct 21 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company&rs[...]

OVW Announces New Partnership With Qatar Pro Wrestling

OVW issued the following press release: For over 25 years OVW Wrestling has been an icon in the world of professional wrestling. Our organization is one of the sport’s most storied companies.[...] Oct 21 - OVW issued the following press release: For over 25 years OVW Wrestling has been an icon in the world of professional wrestling. Our organization is one of the sport’s most storied companies.[...]

Chris Jericho Wants WWE To Pay Him Royalties For His Matches

On this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho said that it isn’t fair that WWE doesn’t pay him for showing his matches on the WWE Network. Jericho feels this would not hap[...] Oct 21 - On this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho said that it isn’t fair that WWE doesn’t pay him for showing his matches on the WWE Network. Jericho feels this would not hap[...]

Bret Hart Responds To Jake Roberts Calling Him One Of "The Worst World Champions"

On the most recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart took a shot at Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. Hart responded to Roberts' claim that Hart and fellow Shawn Micha[...] Oct 21 - On the most recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart took a shot at Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. Hart responded to Roberts' claim that Hart and fellow Shawn Micha[...]

How Do You Make Pro Wrestling Mainstream Again?

Pro wrestling fans have yearned for the day wrestling returns to the mainstream again, as it did in the late 90s during The Attitude Era. The question was put to leading pro wrestling journalist Dave[...] Oct 21 - Pro wrestling fans have yearned for the day wrestling returns to the mainstream again, as it did in the late 90s during The Attitude Era. The question was put to leading pro wrestling journalist Dave[...]

Ric Flair Doesn't Think The Undertaker Is Done In The Ring

The Undertaker is believed to be retired from the ring, however, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair believes he might still yet get back in the ring with AJ Styles. Here is what he told ITRWrestling.com: [...] Oct 21 - The Undertaker is believed to be retired from the ring, however, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair believes he might still yet get back in the ring with AJ Styles. Here is what he told ITRWrestling.com: [...]

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Signs New Deal

Impact Wrestling has announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will remain with the company on a new deal. During a media call, the company revealed she has signed a new long-term deal with t[...] Oct 21 - Impact Wrestling has announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will remain with the company on a new deal. During a media call, the company revealed she has signed a new long-term deal with t[...]