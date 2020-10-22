AEW Star Was Knocked Out During Last Night's Dynamite Main Event

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, and The Butcher & The Blade to win a future title shot against FTR at the Full Gear PPV on November 7.

During that Private Party hit a double team move off the top rope to Reynolds, which knocked him out and left in in the ring for several minutes.

On today's Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed Reynolds was medically fine after the match.