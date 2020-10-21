Updated Card For Next Week’s NXT Halloween Havoc Episode

- NXT North American Championship Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest - NXT Women’s Championship Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai - Haunted House of Terror Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes - Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Below is the updated lineup for next week’s NXT Halloween Havoc episode which will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart.

Updated Card For AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View

Following tonight's AEW Dynamite, here is the updated card for the November 9th Full Gear pay-per-view. - Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an &ldq[...] Oct 21 - Following tonight's AEW Dynamite, here is the updated card for the November 9th Full Gear pay-per-view. - Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an &ldq[...]

Young Bucks Become Number One Contenders For AEW Tag Titles

FTR vs. The Young Bucks is set! The Buks became number one title contenders after winning a Fatal-Four way tag team contest in the main event of Wedn[...] Oct 21 - FTR vs. The Young Bucks is set! The Buks became number one title contenders after winning a Fatal-Four way tag team contest in the main event of Wedn[...]

New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned (Spoiler)

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Breezango on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to become the new NXT World Tag Team Champions. The match was o[...] Oct 21 - Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Breezango on this week’s episode of WWE NXT to become the new NXT World Tag Team Champions. The match was o[...]

Haunted House of Terror Match Announced For NXT’s Halloween Havoc

It was announced tonight, that next week on the NXT Halloween Havoc, Cameron Grimes go up against Dexter Lumis in a “Haunted House of Terror&rdq[...] Oct 21 - It was announced tonight, that next week on the NXT Halloween Havoc, Cameron Grimes go up against Dexter Lumis in a “Haunted House of Terror&rdq[...]

Joey Janela Pulled From AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concern

Joey Janela was pulled from tonight’s AEW Dynamite because he may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at the recent GC[...] Oct 21 - Joey Janela was pulled from tonight’s AEW Dynamite because he may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at the recent GC[...]

Come Join Our Discord Server For Tonight's NXT vs. AEW

One of the greatest things about WNS is its community. Engaging with followers across the website and social media is fun, but we have an even better [...] Oct 21 - One of the greatest things about WNS is its community. Engaging with followers across the website and social media is fun, but we have an even better [...]

Update On WWE Backstage Airing On Friday After SmackDown

A special edition of WWE Backstage will air this Friday night on FS1, following the usual 2-hour SmackDown broadcast, which is on FS1 this week due to[...] Oct 21 - A special edition of WWE Backstage will air this Friday night on FS1, following the usual 2-hour SmackDown broadcast, which is on FS1 this week due to[...]

What Is Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan Currently Up To?

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard on the independent scene is heading for the United Wrestling Network's upcoming tourname[...] Oct 21 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard on the independent scene is heading for the United Wrestling Network's upcoming tourname[...]

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend For Third Quarter

WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it[...] Oct 21 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it[...]

OVW Announces New Partnership With Qatar Pro Wrestling

OVW issued the following press release: For over 25 years OVW Wrestling has been an icon in the world of professional wrestling. Our organization i[...] Oct 21 - OVW issued the following press release: For over 25 years OVW Wrestling has been an icon in the world of professional wrestling. Our organization i[...]

Chris Jericho Wants WWE To Pay Him Royalties For His Matches

On this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho said that it isn’t fair that WWE doesn’t pay him for showing his matches on[...] Oct 21 - On this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho said that it isn’t fair that WWE doesn’t pay him for showing his matches on[...]

Bret Hart Responds To Jake Roberts Calling Him One Of "The Worst World Champions"

On the most recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart took a shot at Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. Hart responded [...] Oct 21 - On the most recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart took a shot at Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. Hart responded [...]

How Do You Make Pro Wrestling Mainstream Again?

Pro wrestling fans have yearned for the day wrestling returns to the mainstream again, as it did in the late 90s during The Attitude Era. The questio[...] Oct 21 - Pro wrestling fans have yearned for the day wrestling returns to the mainstream again, as it did in the late 90s during The Attitude Era. The questio[...]

Ric Flair Doesn't Think The Undertaker Is Done In The Ring

The Undertaker is believed to be retired from the ring, however, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair believes he might still yet get back in the ring with AJ [...] Oct 21 - The Undertaker is believed to be retired from the ring, however, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair believes he might still yet get back in the ring with AJ [...]

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Signs New Deal

Impact Wrestling has announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will remain with the company on a new deal. During a media call, the company r[...] Oct 21 - Impact Wrestling has announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will remain with the company on a new deal. During a media call, the company r[...]

Bayley Surpasses Charlotte Flair's Championship Record

Bayley has officially surpassed Charlotte Flair’s previously held record of the most combined days as a reigning champion of any woman in modern[...] Oct 21 - Bayley has officially surpassed Charlotte Flair’s previously held record of the most combined days as a reigning champion of any woman in modern[...]

Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

During today’s edition of WWE The Bump on YouTube, it was revealed that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) w[...] Oct 21 - During today’s edition of WWE The Bump on YouTube, it was revealed that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) w[...]

Match Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network tonight have some action-packed shows lined up for tonight, with a #1 contenders tournament kicking off for[...] Oct 21 - AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network tonight have some action-packed shows lined up for tonight, with a #1 contenders tournament kicking off for[...]

Was The Ending Of Monday's WWE Raw Planned?

Many fans felt the ending of Monday's WWE Raw might have been rushed however, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the close of the show wi[...] Oct 21 - Many fans felt the ending of Monday's WWE Raw might have been rushed however, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the close of the show wi[...]

Roman Reigns Comments On Getting A New Entrance Theme Song

In an interview with Mania Club, Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed he’s waiting for the right time to debut his new theme music: &ldqu[...] Oct 21 - In an interview with Mania Club, Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed he’s waiting for the right time to debut his new theme music: &ldqu[...]

WCW Alumni Johnny Meadows Passes Away

Former WCW wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was in his late 50s and tested positive for the virus in late Sep[...] Oct 21 - Former WCW wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was in his late 50s and tested positive for the virus in late Sep[...]

UWN Primetime Live (10/20/2020) Results

Max Carter defeated Jesse James Miranda Aliza defeated Christy James So Cal Distancing defeated Friendship Farm to retain the UWN Tag-Team Champio[...] Oct 20 - Max Carter defeated Jesse James Miranda Aliza defeated Christy James So Cal Distancing defeated Friendship Farm to retain the UWN Tag-Team Champio[...]

Impact Wrestling Has Officially Released Daga

WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that Impact Wrestling has granted Daga's release from the company. The report noted that Daga made the request[...] Oct 20 - WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that Impact Wrestling has granted Daga's release from the company. The report noted that Daga made the request[...]