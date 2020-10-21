What Is Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan Currently Up To?

🚨 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐃: These are the eight men who will compete in the upcoming open-weight, multi-week tournament for the #UnitedWrestling World Championship! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/AulYoknLDs

This will be his first match since March 2020.

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard on the independent scene is heading for the United Wrestling Network's upcoming tournament.

Come Join Our Discord Server For Tonight's NXT vs. AEW

One of the greatest things about WNS is its community. Engaging with followers across the website and social media is fun, but we have an even better [...] Oct 21 - One of the greatest things about WNS is its community. Engaging with followers across the website and social media is fun, but we have an even better [...]

Update On WWE Backstage Airing On Friday After SmackDown

A special edition of WWE Backstage will air this Friday night on FS1, following the usual 2-hour SmackDown broadcast, which is on FS1 this week due to[...] Oct 21 - A special edition of WWE Backstage will air this Friday night on FS1, following the usual 2-hour SmackDown broadcast, which is on FS1 this week due to[...]

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend For Third Quarter

WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it[...] Oct 21 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it[...]

OVW Announces New Partnership With Qatar Pro Wrestling

OVW issued the following press release: For over 25 years OVW Wrestling has been an icon in the world of professional wrestling. Our organization i[...] Oct 21 - OVW issued the following press release: For over 25 years OVW Wrestling has been an icon in the world of professional wrestling. Our organization i[...]

Chris Jericho Wants WWE To Pay Him Royalties For His Matches

On this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho said that it isn’t fair that WWE doesn’t pay him for showing his matches on[...] Oct 21 - On this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho said that it isn’t fair that WWE doesn’t pay him for showing his matches on[...]

Bret Hart Responds To Jake Roberts Calling Him One Of "The Worst World Champions"

On the most recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart took a shot at Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. Hart responded [...] Oct 21 - On the most recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart took a shot at Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. Hart responded [...]

How Do You Make Pro Wrestling Mainstream Again?

Pro wrestling fans have yearned for the day wrestling returns to the mainstream again, as it did in the late 90s during The Attitude Era. The questio[...] Oct 21 - Pro wrestling fans have yearned for the day wrestling returns to the mainstream again, as it did in the late 90s during The Attitude Era. The questio[...]

Ric Flair Doesn't Think The Undertaker Is Done In The Ring

The Undertaker is believed to be retired from the ring, however, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair believes he might still yet get back in the ring with AJ [...] Oct 21 - The Undertaker is believed to be retired from the ring, however, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair believes he might still yet get back in the ring with AJ [...]

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Signs New Deal

Impact Wrestling has announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will remain with the company on a new deal. During a media call, the company r[...] Oct 21 - Impact Wrestling has announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will remain with the company on a new deal. During a media call, the company r[...]

Bayley Surpasses Charlotte Flair's Championship Record

Bayley has officially surpassed Charlotte Flair’s previously held record of the most combined days as a reigning champion of any woman in modern[...] Oct 21 - Bayley has officially surpassed Charlotte Flair’s previously held record of the most combined days as a reigning champion of any woman in modern[...]

Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

During today’s edition of WWE The Bump on YouTube, it was revealed that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) w[...] Oct 21 - During today’s edition of WWE The Bump on YouTube, it was revealed that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) w[...]

Match Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network tonight have some action-packed shows lined up for tonight, with a #1 contenders tournament kicking off for[...] Oct 21 - AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network tonight have some action-packed shows lined up for tonight, with a #1 contenders tournament kicking off for[...]

Was The Ending Of Monday's WWE Raw Planned?

Many fans felt the ending of Monday's WWE Raw might have been rushed however, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the close of the show wi[...] Oct 21 - Many fans felt the ending of Monday's WWE Raw might have been rushed however, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the close of the show wi[...]

Roman Reigns Comments On Getting A New Entrance Theme Song

In an interview with Mania Club, Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed he’s waiting for the right time to debut his new theme music: &ldqu[...] Oct 21 - In an interview with Mania Club, Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed he’s waiting for the right time to debut his new theme music: &ldqu[...]

WCW Alumni Johnny Meadows Passes Away

Former WCW wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was in his late 50s and tested positive for the virus in late Sep[...] Oct 21 - Former WCW wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was in his late 50s and tested positive for the virus in late Sep[...]

UWN Primetime Live (10/20/2020) Results

Max Carter defeated Jesse James Miranda Aliza defeated Christy James So Cal Distancing defeated Friendship Farm to retain the UWN Tag-Team Champio[...] Oct 20 - Max Carter defeated Jesse James Miranda Aliza defeated Christy James So Cal Distancing defeated Friendship Farm to retain the UWN Tag-Team Champio[...]

Impact Wrestling Has Officially Released Daga

WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that Impact Wrestling has granted Daga's release from the company. The report noted that Daga made the request[...] Oct 20 - WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that Impact Wrestling has granted Daga's release from the company. The report noted that Daga made the request[...]

Jackass Star Steve-O Is Coming To AEW Dynamite

AEW's Darby Allin revealed that he and Jackass star Steve-O have something planned for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT. In the video Steve-O says,[...] Oct 20 - AEW's Darby Allin revealed that he and Jackass star Steve-O have something planned for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT. In the video Steve-O says,[...]

WWE Venues Currently Being Investigated As Possible COVID-19 Hotspots

A report from Orlando’s channel 9 reveals that local authorities have asked Orlando’s COVID-19 Strike Team to investigate a number of busi[...] Oct 20 - A report from Orlando’s channel 9 reveals that local authorities have asked Orlando’s COVID-19 Strike Team to investigate a number of busi[...]

Jake Hager Calls Out Stephanie McMahon On Twitter

Jake Hager has responded to a tweet on Twitter from Stephanie McMahon in which she publically praised the WWE Community team for their work. The forme[...] Oct 20 - Jake Hager has responded to a tweet on Twitter from Stephanie McMahon in which she publically praised the WWE Community team for their work. The forme[...]

Monday's WWE Viewership Drops Heading Into Hell In A Cell PPV

WWE Monday Night Raw took a dip in viewership this week, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.777 million viewers o[...] Oct 20 - WWE Monday Night Raw took a dip in viewership this week, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.777 million viewers o[...]

WWE Announces 30 Days of the Deadman For WWE Network

Variety has reported WWE's announcement for a 30 Days of the Deadman special on the WWE Network, starting on October 25th and continuing until Novembe[...] Oct 20 - Variety has reported WWE's announcement for a 30 Days of the Deadman special on the WWE Network, starting on October 25th and continuing until Novembe[...]

Big Triple Threat Match Announced For This Week's WWE NXT

WWE has announced the following for this week's episode of NXT. Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream to battle in Triple Threat Match After[...] Oct 20 - WWE has announced the following for this week's episode of NXT. Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream to battle in Triple Threat Match After[...]