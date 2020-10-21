WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
What Is Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan Currently Up To?
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 21, 2020
Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard on the independent scene is heading for the United Wrestling Network's upcoming tournament.
This will be his first match since March 2020.
https://wrestlr.me/64980/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 21
Oct 21 - One of the greatest things about WNS is its community. Engaging with followers across the website and social media is fun, but we have an even better [...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - A special edition of WWE Backstage will air this Friday night on FS1, following the usual 2-hour SmackDown broadcast, which is on FS1 this week due to[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard on the independent scene is heading for the United Wrestling Network's upcoming tourname[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - OVW issued the following press release: For over 25 years OVW Wrestling has been an icon in the world of professional wrestling. Our organization i[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - On this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho said that it isn’t fair that WWE doesn’t pay him for showing his matches on[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - On the most recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart took a shot at Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. Hart responded [...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Pro wrestling fans have yearned for the day wrestling returns to the mainstream again, as it did in the late 90s during The Attitude Era. The questio[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - The Undertaker is believed to be retired from the ring, however, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair believes he might still yet get back in the ring with AJ [...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Impact Wrestling has announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will remain with the company on a new deal. During a media call, the company r[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Bayley has officially surpassed Charlotte Flair’s previously held record of the most combined days as a reigning champion of any woman in modern[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - During today’s edition of WWE The Bump on YouTube, it was revealed that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) w[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network tonight have some action-packed shows lined up for tonight, with a #1 contenders tournament kicking off for[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - Many fans felt the ending of Monday's WWE Raw might have been rushed however, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the close of the show wi[...]
Oct 21
Oct 21 - In an interview with Mania Club, Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed he’s waiting for the right time to debut his new theme music: &ldqu[...]
Oct 21 WCW Alumni Johnny Meadows Passes Away Former WCW wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was in his late 50s and tested positive for the virus in late Sep[...]
Oct 21 - Former WCW wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was in his late 50s and tested positive for the virus in late Sep[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - Max Carter defeated Jesse James Miranda Aliza defeated Christy James So Cal Distancing defeated Friendship Farm to retain the UWN Tag-Team Champio[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that Impact Wrestling has granted Daga's release from the company. The report noted that Daga made the request[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - AEW's Darby Allin revealed that he and Jackass star Steve-O have something planned for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT. In the video Steve-O says,[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - A report from Orlando’s channel 9 reveals that local authorities have asked Orlando’s COVID-19 Strike Team to investigate a number of busi[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - Jake Hager has responded to a tweet on Twitter from Stephanie McMahon in which she publically praised the WWE Community team for their work. The forme[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - WWE Monday Night Raw took a dip in viewership this week, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.777 million viewers o[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - Variety has reported WWE's announcement for a 30 Days of the Deadman special on the WWE Network, starting on October 25th and continuing until Novembe[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - WWE has announced the following for this week's episode of NXT. Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream to battle in Triple Threat Match After[...]
Oct 20
Oct 20 - This year the Survivor Series pay-per-view event takes place on November 22, 2020, and it looks set to be a special one with the show planned to be in[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π