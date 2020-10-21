WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend For Third Quarter

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 21, 2020

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend For Third Quarter

WWE issued the following:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 15, 2020 and the payment date will be December 28, 2020.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 28 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to https://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, results of operations and financial condition; entering, maintaining and renewing major distribution agreements; a rapidly evolving media landscape; WWE Network (including the risk that we are unable to attract, retain and renew subscribers); our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; the possibility of a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports entertainment; the continued importance of key performers and the services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and greater financial resources or marketplace presence of many of our competitors; uncertainties associated with international markets including possible disruptions and reputational risks; our difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographical areas; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events including without limitation, claims alleging traumatic brain injury; large public events as well as travel to and from such events; our feature film business; our expansion into new or complementary businesses and/or strategic investments; our computer systems and online operations; privacy norms and regulations; a possible decline in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable; our indebtedness including our convertible notes; litigation; our potential failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance, which could adversely affect our stock; Vincent K. McMahon exercises control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock; a substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could lower our stock price; and the volatility of our Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend is dependent on a number of factors, including, among other things, our liquidity and historical and projected cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date made and are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Tags: #wwe
https://wrestlr.me/64979/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 21
What Is Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan Currently Up To?
Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard on the independent scene is heading for the United Wrestling Network's upcoming tournament. This will be his first match since March 2020[...]
Oct 21 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard on the independent scene is heading for the United Wrestling Network's upcoming tournament. This will be his first match since March 2020[...]
Oct 21
WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend For Third Quarter
WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company&rs[...]
Oct 21 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company&rs[...]
Oct 21
OVW Announces New Partnership With Qatar Pro Wrestling
OVW issued the following press release: For over 25 years OVW Wrestling has been an icon in the world of professional wrestling. Our organization is one of the sport’s most storied companies.[...]
Oct 21 - OVW issued the following press release: For over 25 years OVW Wrestling has been an icon in the world of professional wrestling. Our organization is one of the sport’s most storied companies.[...]
Oct 21
Chris Jericho Wants WWE To Pay Him Royalties For His Matches
On this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho said that it isn’t fair that WWE doesn’t pay him for showing his matches on the WWE Network. Jericho feels this would not hap[...]
Oct 21 - On this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho said that it isn’t fair that WWE doesn’t pay him for showing his matches on the WWE Network. Jericho feels this would not hap[...]
Oct 21
Bret Hart Responds To Jake Roberts Calling Him One Of "The Worst World Champions"
On the most recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart took a shot at Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. Hart responded to Roberts' claim that Hart and fellow Shawn Micha[...]
Oct 21 - On the most recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart took a shot at Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. Hart responded to Roberts' claim that Hart and fellow Shawn Micha[...]
Oct 21
How Do You Make Pro Wrestling Mainstream Again?
Pro wrestling fans have yearned for the day wrestling returns to the mainstream again, as it did in the late 90s during The Attitude Era. The question was put to leading pro wrestling journalist Dave[...]
Oct 21 - Pro wrestling fans have yearned for the day wrestling returns to the mainstream again, as it did in the late 90s during The Attitude Era. The question was put to leading pro wrestling journalist Dave[...]

Oct 21
Ric Flair Doesn't Think The Undertaker Is Done In The Ring
The Undertaker is believed to be retired from the ring, however, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair believes he might still yet get back in the ring with AJ Styles. Here is what he told ITRWrestling.com: [...]
Oct 21 - The Undertaker is believed to be retired from the ring, however, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair believes he might still yet get back in the ring with AJ Styles. Here is what he told ITRWrestling.com: [...]
Oct 21
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Signs New Deal
Impact Wrestling has announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will remain with the company on a new deal. During a media call, the company revealed she has signed a new long-term deal with t[...]
Oct 21 - Impact Wrestling has announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will remain with the company on a new deal. During a media call, the company revealed she has signed a new long-term deal with t[...]
Oct 21
Bayley Surpasses Charlotte Flair's Championship Record
Bayley has officially surpassed Charlotte Flair’s previously held record of the most combined days as a reigning champion of any woman in modern WWE history. Bayley has now officially been a ch[...]
Oct 21 - Bayley has officially surpassed Charlotte Flair’s previously held record of the most combined days as a reigning champion of any woman in modern WWE history. Bayley has now officially been a ch[...]
Oct 21
Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT
During today’s edition of WWE The Bump on YouTube, it was revealed that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) will go up against Isaiah “Swerve” Scot[...]
Oct 21 - During today’s edition of WWE The Bump on YouTube, it was revealed that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) will go up against Isaiah “Swerve” Scot[...]
Oct 21
Match Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network tonight have some action-packed shows lined up for tonight, with a #1 contenders tournament kicking off for AEW and NXT features a title match.  NXT: [...]
Oct 21 - AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network tonight have some action-packed shows lined up for tonight, with a #1 contenders tournament kicking off for AEW and NXT features a title match.  NXT: [...]

Oct 21
Was The Ending Of Monday's WWE Raw Planned?
Many fans felt the ending of Monday's WWE Raw might have been rushed however, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the close of the show with Drew McIntyre entering into the Hell in a Cell [...]
Oct 21 - Many fans felt the ending of Monday's WWE Raw might have been rushed however, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the close of the show with Drew McIntyre entering into the Hell in a Cell [...]
Oct 21
Roman Reigns Comments On Getting A New Entrance Theme Song
In an interview with Mania Club, Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed he’s waiting for the right time to debut his new theme music: “The music, that’s a little more than me cr[...]
Oct 21 - In an interview with Mania Club, Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed he’s waiting for the right time to debut his new theme music: “The music, that’s a little more than me cr[...]
Oct 21
WCW Alumni Johnny Meadows Passes Away
Former WCW wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was in his late 50s and tested positive for the virus in late September and according to reports, he had been on ve[...]
Oct 21 - Former WCW wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was in his late 50s and tested positive for the virus in late September and according to reports, he had been on ve[...]
Oct 20
UWN Primetime Live (10/20/2020) Results
Max Carter defeated Jesse James Miranda Aliza defeated Christy James So Cal Distancing defeated Friendship Farm to retain the UWN Tag-Team Championships Mike Bennett defeated JR Kratos Da Pope d[...]
Oct 20 - Max Carter defeated Jesse James Miranda Aliza defeated Christy James So Cal Distancing defeated Friendship Farm to retain the UWN Tag-Team Championships Mike Bennett defeated JR Kratos Da Pope d[...]
Oct 20
Impact Wrestling Has Officially Released Daga
WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that Impact Wrestling has granted Daga's release from the company. The report noted that Daga made the request to Impact officials some time ago but the company[...]
Oct 20 - WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that Impact Wrestling has granted Daga's release from the company. The report noted that Daga made the request to Impact officials some time ago but the company[...]
Oct 20
Jackass Star Steve-O Is Coming To AEW Dynamite
AEW's Darby Allin revealed that he and Jackass star Steve-O have something planned for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT. In the video Steve-O says, "clear there’s something wrong" with Darby [...]
Oct 20 - AEW's Darby Allin revealed that he and Jackass star Steve-O have something planned for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT. In the video Steve-O says, "clear there’s something wrong" with Darby [...]
Oct 20
WWE Venues Currently Being Investigated As Possible COVID-19 Hotspots
A report from Orlando’s channel 9 reveals that local authorities have asked Orlando’s COVID-19 Strike Team to investigate a number of businesses that are believed to be superspreaders of t[...]
Oct 20 - A report from Orlando’s channel 9 reveals that local authorities have asked Orlando’s COVID-19 Strike Team to investigate a number of businesses that are believed to be superspreaders of t[...]
Oct 20
Jake Hager Calls Out Stephanie McMahon On Twitter
Jake Hager has responded to a tweet on Twitter from Stephanie McMahon in which she publically praised the WWE Community team for their work. The former WWE, now AEW star Hager said: "Lmao. I guess [...]
Oct 20 - Jake Hager has responded to a tweet on Twitter from Stephanie McMahon in which she publically praised the WWE Community team for their work. The former WWE, now AEW star Hager said: "Lmao. I guess [...]
Oct 20
Monday's WWE Viewership Drops Heading Into Hell In A Cell PPV
WWE Monday Night Raw took a dip in viewership this week, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.777 million viewers on the USA Network which was down on the 1.855 mill[...]
Oct 20 - WWE Monday Night Raw took a dip in viewership this week, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.777 million viewers on the USA Network which was down on the 1.855 mill[...]
Oct 20
WWE Announces 30 Days of the Deadman For WWE Network
Variety has reported WWE's announcement for a 30 Days of the Deadman special on the WWE Network, starting on October 25th and continuing until November 22nd. Some of the upcoming episodes are... WWE[...]
Oct 20 - Variety has reported WWE's announcement for a 30 Days of the Deadman special on the WWE Network, starting on October 25th and continuing until November 22nd. Some of the upcoming episodes are... WWE[...]
Oct 20
Big Triple Threat Match Announced For This Week's WWE NXT
WWE has announced the following for this week's episode of NXT. Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream to battle in Triple Threat Match After having their fates intertwined in recent weeks, T[...]
Oct 20 - WWE has announced the following for this week's episode of NXT. Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream to battle in Triple Threat Match After having their fates intertwined in recent weeks, T[...]
Oct 20
Big Name Expected To Appear At WWE Survivor Series 2020
This year the Survivor Series pay-per-view event takes place on November 22, 2020, and it looks set to be a special one with the show planned to be in tribute to The Undertaker! The Undertaker hasn&r[...]
Oct 20 - This year the Survivor Series pay-per-view event takes place on November 22, 2020, and it looks set to be a special one with the show planned to be in tribute to The Undertaker! The Undertaker hasn&r[...]
Oct 20
16 Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark Episode
Tonight's AEW Dark will feature 16 matches and will air on the company's official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Below is the final card: - Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels-[...]
Oct 20 - Tonight's AEW Dark will feature 16 matches and will air on the company's official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Below is the final card: - Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels-[...]
Oct 20
What Does Eric Bischoff Think Of WWE Bringing Back Halloween Havoc?
On the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was positive about WWE’s decision to bring back the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view under the NXT brand. "I think it’s gre[...]
Oct 20 - On the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was positive about WWE’s decision to bring back the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view under the NXT brand. "I think it’s gre[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π