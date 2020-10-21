Chris Jericho Wants WWE To Pay Him Royalties For His Matches

On this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho said that it isn’t fair that WWE doesn’t pay him for showing his matches on the WWE Network. Jericho feels this would not happen in other areas of entertainment and needs to change.

“This has to change and it’s no ill will towards WWE. The fact that they can show all of my matches on their Network that people pay for and I don’t get a dime of royalty, it makes no sense. That’s not how normal business, normal entertainment, and the normal world works.

I did ‘MacGruber’ 10 years ago, and was in it for two minutes. I still get residual checks. It’s not a lot, $20, $15, $50, but I’m still getting residuals from being on that movie.

Here I am with probably 100 matches on the Network and getting nothing. I don’t see the fairness in that.”