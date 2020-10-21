WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bret Hart Responds To Jake Roberts Calling Him One Of "The Worst World Champions"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 21, 2020

On the most recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart took a shot at Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. Hart responded to Roberts' claim that Hart and fellow Shawn Michaels were the worst world champions of all time.

"I take exception," Hart said. "Jake Roberts is one of those guys who a few months ago said something about-- he made a stupid comment about the two worst champions there ever were were Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. And he made some reference that we didn't draw, which is always-- I don't know if that's a fair view. If you look at any of the WrestleManias - WrestleMania 12 - you can't tell me, if you look at the crowd, that I didn't draw. I mean, it was huge buyrates and it was a packed [arena]. Even Wembley [Stadium] with [The British] Bulldog was over 80,000 fans there. And to try to throw out, 'hey, you never drew?' I wrestled in front of 100,000 people in India for [WWE] in 1994. We drew, but maybe in the United States, you could argue that I didn't draw in the way that Hulk Hogan drew. But, I mean, who did? Who drew like Hulk Hogan did? It was a phenomenon in 1984 when WrestleMania had the whole sort of rebirth of [pro] wrestling happened, and the numbers that happened at that time were unprecedented."

Even though Roberts never went to the gym, was not a legitimate tough guy or real athlete, Hart acknowledged that Roberts was a good promo and a good "pretend wrestler". Additionally, Hart indirectly argued that Roberts should have been world champ if Hart and Michaels were such weak selections.

Thanks to WrestlingInc. for the transcript.

