Ric Flair Doesn't Think The Undertaker Is Done In The Ring

Do you think The Undertaker will return to the ring?

“I thought the match was great with AJ, but I could see him and AJ going at it again inside the ring. And I’m sure AJ would jump off the top of a building to get back in the ring with him.”

“I thought The Last Ride was fabulous—there’s not a finer man that has ever been in our business and I’m looking at that from every possible aspect. But I think he will be back. I think he wants it and I think the fans deserve to see him go out in front of 80 or 90,000 people live. I think he needs to wrestle again once we get this COVID under control and I would think it will be at ‘Mania.”

The Undertaker is believed to be retired from the ring, however, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair believes he might still yet get back in the ring with AJ Styles. Here is what he told ITRWrestling.com :

» More News From This Feed

Chris Jericho Wants WWE To Pay Him Royalties For His Matches

On this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho said that it isn’t fair that WWE doesn’t pay him for showing his matches on the WWE Network. Jericho feels this would not hap[...] Oct 21 - On this week’s episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho said that it isn’t fair that WWE doesn’t pay him for showing his matches on the WWE Network. Jericho feels this would not hap[...]

Bret Hart Responds To Jake Roberts Calling Him One Of "The Worst World Champions"

On the most recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart took a shot at Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. Hart responded to Roberts' claim that Hart and fellow Shawn Micha[...] Oct 21 - On the most recent episode of Confessions Of The Hitman, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart took a shot at Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. Hart responded to Roberts' claim that Hart and fellow Shawn Micha[...]

How Do You Make Pro Wrestling Mainstream Again?

Pro wrestling fans have yearned for the day wrestling returns to the mainstream again, as it did in the late 90s during The Attitude Era. The question was put to leading pro wrestling journalist Dave[...] Oct 21 - Pro wrestling fans have yearned for the day wrestling returns to the mainstream again, as it did in the late 90s during The Attitude Era. The question was put to leading pro wrestling journalist Dave[...]

Ric Flair Doesn't Think The Undertaker Is Done In The Ring

The Undertaker is believed to be retired from the ring, however, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair believes he might still yet get back in the ring with AJ Styles. Here is what he told ITRWrestling.com: [...] Oct 21 - The Undertaker is believed to be retired from the ring, however, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair believes he might still yet get back in the ring with AJ Styles. Here is what he told ITRWrestling.com: [...]

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Signs New Deal

Impact Wrestling has announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will remain with the company on a new deal. During a media call, the company revealed she has signed a new long-term deal with t[...] Oct 21 - Impact Wrestling has announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will remain with the company on a new deal. During a media call, the company revealed she has signed a new long-term deal with t[...]

Bayley Surpasses Charlotte Flair's Championship Record

Bayley has officially surpassed Charlotte Flair’s previously held record of the most combined days as a reigning champion of any woman in modern WWE history. Bayley has now officially been a ch[...] Oct 21 - Bayley has officially surpassed Charlotte Flair’s previously held record of the most combined days as a reigning champion of any woman in modern WWE history. Bayley has now officially been a ch[...]

Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

During today’s edition of WWE The Bump on YouTube, it was revealed that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) will go up against Isaiah “Swerve” Scot[...] Oct 21 - During today’s edition of WWE The Bump on YouTube, it was revealed that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) will go up against Isaiah “Swerve” Scot[...]

Match Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network tonight have some action-packed shows lined up for tonight, with a #1 contenders tournament kicking off for AEW and NXT features a title match. NXT: [...] Oct 21 - AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network tonight have some action-packed shows lined up for tonight, with a #1 contenders tournament kicking off for AEW and NXT features a title match. NXT: [...]

Was The Ending Of Monday's WWE Raw Planned?

Many fans felt the ending of Monday's WWE Raw might have been rushed however, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the close of the show with Drew McIntyre entering into the Hell in a Cell [...] Oct 21 - Many fans felt the ending of Monday's WWE Raw might have been rushed however, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the close of the show with Drew McIntyre entering into the Hell in a Cell [...]

Roman Reigns Comments On Getting A New Entrance Theme Song

In an interview with Mania Club, Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed he’s waiting for the right time to debut his new theme music: “The music, that’s a little more than me cr[...] Oct 21 - In an interview with Mania Club, Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed he’s waiting for the right time to debut his new theme music: “The music, that’s a little more than me cr[...]

WCW Alumni Johnny Meadows Passes Away

Former WCW wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was in his late 50s and tested positive for the virus in late September and according to reports, he had been on ve[...] Oct 21 - Former WCW wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was in his late 50s and tested positive for the virus in late September and according to reports, he had been on ve[...]

UWN Primetime Live (10/20/2020) Results

Max Carter defeated Jesse James Miranda Aliza defeated Christy James So Cal Distancing defeated Friendship Farm to retain the UWN Tag-Team Championships Mike Bennett defeated JR Kratos Da Pope d[...] Oct 20 - Max Carter defeated Jesse James Miranda Aliza defeated Christy James So Cal Distancing defeated Friendship Farm to retain the UWN Tag-Team Championships Mike Bennett defeated JR Kratos Da Pope d[...]

Impact Wrestling Has Officially Released Daga

WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that Impact Wrestling has granted Daga's release from the company. The report noted that Daga made the request to Impact officials some time ago but the company[...] Oct 20 - WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that Impact Wrestling has granted Daga's release from the company. The report noted that Daga made the request to Impact officials some time ago but the company[...]

Jackass Star Steve-O Is Coming To AEW Dynamite

AEW's Darby Allin revealed that he and Jackass star Steve-O have something planned for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT. In the video Steve-O says, "clear there’s something wrong" with Darby [...] Oct 20 - AEW's Darby Allin revealed that he and Jackass star Steve-O have something planned for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT. In the video Steve-O says, "clear there’s something wrong" with Darby [...]

WWE Venues Currently Being Investigated As Possible COVID-19 Hotspots

A report from Orlando’s channel 9 reveals that local authorities have asked Orlando’s COVID-19 Strike Team to investigate a number of businesses that are believed to be superspreaders of t[...] Oct 20 - A report from Orlando’s channel 9 reveals that local authorities have asked Orlando’s COVID-19 Strike Team to investigate a number of businesses that are believed to be superspreaders of t[...]

Jake Hager Calls Out Stephanie McMahon On Twitter

Jake Hager has responded to a tweet on Twitter from Stephanie McMahon in which she publically praised the WWE Community team for their work. The former WWE, now AEW star Hager said: "Lmao. I guess [...] Oct 20 - Jake Hager has responded to a tweet on Twitter from Stephanie McMahon in which she publically praised the WWE Community team for their work. The former WWE, now AEW star Hager said: "Lmao. I guess [...]

Monday's WWE Viewership Drops Heading Into Hell In A Cell PPV

WWE Monday Night Raw took a dip in viewership this week, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.777 million viewers on the USA Network which was down on the 1.855 mill[...] Oct 20 - WWE Monday Night Raw took a dip in viewership this week, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.777 million viewers on the USA Network which was down on the 1.855 mill[...]

WWE Announces 30 Days of the Deadman For WWE Network

Variety has reported WWE's announcement for a 30 Days of the Deadman special on the WWE Network, starting on October 25th and continuing until November 22nd. Some of the upcoming episodes are... WWE[...] Oct 20 - Variety has reported WWE's announcement for a 30 Days of the Deadman special on the WWE Network, starting on October 25th and continuing until November 22nd. Some of the upcoming episodes are... WWE[...]

Big Triple Threat Match Announced For This Week's WWE NXT

WWE has announced the following for this week's episode of NXT. Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream to battle in Triple Threat Match After having their fates intertwined in recent weeks, T[...] Oct 20 - WWE has announced the following for this week's episode of NXT. Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream to battle in Triple Threat Match After having their fates intertwined in recent weeks, T[...]

Big Name Expected To Appear At WWE Survivor Series 2020

This year the Survivor Series pay-per-view event takes place on November 22, 2020, and it looks set to be a special one with the show planned to be in tribute to The Undertaker! The Undertaker hasn&r[...] Oct 20 - This year the Survivor Series pay-per-view event takes place on November 22, 2020, and it looks set to be a special one with the show planned to be in tribute to The Undertaker! The Undertaker hasn&r[...]

16 Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark Episode

Tonight's AEW Dark will feature 16 matches and will air on the company's official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Below is the final card: - Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels-[...] Oct 20 - Tonight's AEW Dark will feature 16 matches and will air on the company's official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Below is the final card: - Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels-[...]

What Does Eric Bischoff Think Of WWE Bringing Back Halloween Havoc?

On the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was positive about WWE’s decision to bring back the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view under the NXT brand. "I think it’s gre[...] Oct 20 - On the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was positive about WWE’s decision to bring back the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view under the NXT brand. "I think it’s gre[...]

Bruce Prichard Reveals Original Plans For Main Event Of WWE Wrestlemania VII

On the most recent Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that Tugboat was orginally pitched to main event Wrestlemania VII against Hulk Hogan. Here is what went down: "I can tell you [...] Oct 20 - On the most recent Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that Tugboat was orginally pitched to main event Wrestlemania VII against Hulk Hogan. Here is what went down: "I can tell you [...]

Jazz Comments On How Women Of Color Are Being Treated In WWE Today

Former WWE Superstar Jazz was recently a guest on the "Ring the Belle" podcast, in which she talked about her experience working in Teddy Long’s Thuggin’ & Buggin’ Enterprises st[...] Oct 20 - Former WWE Superstar Jazz was recently a guest on the "Ring the Belle" podcast, in which she talked about her experience working in Teddy Long’s Thuggin’ & Buggin’ Enterprises st[...]