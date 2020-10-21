Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Signs New Deal
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 21, 2020
Impact Wrestling has announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will remain with the company on a new deal.
During a media call, the company revealed she has signed a new long-term deal with the promotion. The length of the deal was not revealed.
Up until recently, Purrazzo was working on a per date contract, winning the Knockouts Title at the Slammiversary pay-per-view event.
