Match Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network tonight have some action-packed shows lined up for tonight, with a #1 contenders tournament kicking off for AEW and NXT features a title match.

NXT:

- NXT Tag Team Championship: Breezango (c) vs. The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong)

- The Velveteen Dream vs. KUSHIDA vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Dynamite:

- #1 Contenders Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Jungle Boy vs. Wardlow

- #1 Contenders Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page

- #1 Contenders Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela

- #1 Contenders Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero M

- #1 Contenders To AEW World Tag Team Titles: The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver)

- Britt Baker in action

- Le Dinner Debonair: Chris Jericho & MJF