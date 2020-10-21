"We’ve had a few readers ask if perhaps the company was running late with the segment and ran out of time, but we have been told by multiple sources that the ending we saw was the ending Vince McMahon approved."

Many fans felt the ending of Monday's WWE Raw might have been rushed however, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the close of the show with Drew McIntyre entering into the Hell in a Cell structure and closing the door was the ending WWE had planned all along.

Match Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network tonight have some action-packed shows lined up for tonight, with a #1 contenders tournament kicking off for[...] Oct 21 - AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network tonight have some action-packed shows lined up for tonight, with a #1 contenders tournament kicking off for[...]

Was The Ending Of Monday's WWE Raw Planned?

Many fans felt the ending of Monday's WWE Raw might have been rushed however, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the close of the show wi[...] Oct 21 - Many fans felt the ending of Monday's WWE Raw might have been rushed however, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the close of the show wi[...]

Roman Reigns Comments A New Entrance Theme Song

In an interview with Mania Club, Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed he’s waiting for the right time to debut his new theme music: &ldqu[...] Oct 21 - In an interview with Mania Club, Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed he’s waiting for the right time to debut his new theme music: &ldqu[...]

WCW Alumni Johnny Meadows Passes Away

Former WCW wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was in his late 50s and tested positive for the virus in late Sep[...] Oct 21 - Former WCW wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He was in his late 50s and tested positive for the virus in late Sep[...]

UWN Primetime Live (10/20/2020) Results

Max Carter defeated Jesse James Miranda Aliza defeated Christy James So Cal Distancing defeated Friendship Farm to retain the UWN Tag-Team Champio[...] Oct 20 - Max Carter defeated Jesse James Miranda Aliza defeated Christy James So Cal Distancing defeated Friendship Farm to retain the UWN Tag-Team Champio[...]

Impact Wrestling Has Officially Released Daga

WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that Impact Wrestling has granted Daga's release from the company. The report noted that Daga made the request[...] Oct 20 - WrestlingInc. is exclusively reporting that Impact Wrestling has granted Daga's release from the company. The report noted that Daga made the request[...]

Jackass Star Steve-O Is Coming To AEW Dynamite

AEW's Darby Allin revealed that he and Jackass star Steve-O have something planned for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT. In the video Steve-O says,[...] Oct 20 - AEW's Darby Allin revealed that he and Jackass star Steve-O have something planned for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT. In the video Steve-O says,[...]

WWE Venues Currently Being Investigated As Possible COVID-19 Hotspots

A report from Orlando’s channel 9 reveals that local authorities have asked Orlando’s COVID-19 Strike Team to investigate a number of busi[...] Oct 20 - A report from Orlando’s channel 9 reveals that local authorities have asked Orlando’s COVID-19 Strike Team to investigate a number of busi[...]

Jake Hager Calls Out Stephanie McMahon On Twitter

Jake Hager has responded to a tweet on Twitter from Stephanie McMahon in which she publically praised the WWE Community team for their work. The forme[...] Oct 20 - Jake Hager has responded to a tweet on Twitter from Stephanie McMahon in which she publically praised the WWE Community team for their work. The forme[...]

Monday's WWE Viewership Drops Heading Into Hell In A Cell PPV

WWE Monday Night Raw took a dip in viewership this week, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.777 million viewers o[...] Oct 20 - WWE Monday Night Raw took a dip in viewership this week, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.777 million viewers o[...]

WWE Announces 30 Days of the Deadman For WWE Network

Variety has reported WWE's announcement for a 30 Days of the Deadman special on the WWE Network, starting on October 25th and continuing until Novembe[...] Oct 20 - Variety has reported WWE's announcement for a 30 Days of the Deadman special on the WWE Network, starting on October 25th and continuing until Novembe[...]

Big Triple Threat Match Announced For This Week's WWE NXT

WWE has announced the following for this week's episode of NXT. Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream to battle in Triple Threat Match After[...] Oct 20 - WWE has announced the following for this week's episode of NXT. Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream to battle in Triple Threat Match After[...]

Big Name Expected To Appear At WWE Survivor Series 2020

This year the Survivor Series pay-per-view event takes place on November 22, 2020, and it looks set to be a special one with the show planned to be in[...] Oct 20 - This year the Survivor Series pay-per-view event takes place on November 22, 2020, and it looks set to be a special one with the show planned to be in[...]

16 Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark Episode

Tonight's AEW Dark will feature 16 matches and will air on the company's official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Below is the final card: - Shawn Sp[...] Oct 20 - Tonight's AEW Dark will feature 16 matches and will air on the company's official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Below is the final card: - Shawn Sp[...]

What Does Eric Bischoff Think Of WWE Bringing Back Halloween Havoc?

On the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was positive about WWE’s decision to bring back the Halloween Havoc pay-per-vi[...] Oct 20 - On the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was positive about WWE’s decision to bring back the Halloween Havoc pay-per-vi[...]

Bruce Prichard Reveals Original Plans For Main Event Of WWE Wrestlemania VII

On the most recent Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that Tugboat was orginally pitched to main event Wrestlemania VII against Hulk H[...] Oct 20 - On the most recent Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that Tugboat was orginally pitched to main event Wrestlemania VII against Hulk H[...]

Jazz Comments On How Women Of Color Are Being Treated In WWE Today

Former WWE Superstar Jazz was recently a guest on the "Ring the Belle" podcast, in which she talked about her experience working in Teddy Long’s[...] Oct 20 - Former WWE Superstar Jazz was recently a guest on the "Ring the Belle" podcast, in which she talked about her experience working in Teddy Long’s[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (10/19/2020)

The following are the results of the October 19, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. RETRIBUTION surrounded "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt & Alex[...] Oct 20 - The following are the results of the October 19, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. RETRIBUTION surrounded "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt & Alex[...]

WWE Debuts A New Intro & Theme For Monday Night Raw

WWE has revealed a new intro package and theme for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, which served as the "season premiere" on USA Network. Watch[...] Oct 19 - WWE has revealed a new intro package and theme for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, which served as the "season premiere" on USA Network. Watch[...]

WWE Reportedly Planning To Reveal SmackDown Hacker on Raw

In regard to tonight's WWE Raw, Ali is reportedly set to reveal himself as the Smackdown hacker on tonight's episode. Fightful Select revealed: "it[...] Oct 19 - In regard to tonight's WWE Raw, Ali is reportedly set to reveal himself as the Smackdown hacker on tonight's episode. Fightful Select revealed: "it[...]

Three New Matches Announced for Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced three new matches for tonight’s Raw which is being touted as the season premiere episode airing on USA Network. AJ Styles go [...] Oct 19 - WWE has announced three new matches for tonight’s Raw which is being touted as the season premiere episode airing on USA Network. AJ Styles go [...]

Matt Hardy Posts Behind The Scenes Look At His AEW Dynamite Return

On the latest episode of The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, the AEW star gives viewers a behind the scenes look at his return to Dynamite and being cleared[...] Oct 19 - On the latest episode of The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, the AEW star gives viewers a behind the scenes look at his return to Dynamite and being cleared[...]

Sasha Banks Discusses Dealing With Racism Growing Up

Sasha Banks was a guest on the latest episode of The New Day's podcast in which she discussed dealing with racism as a child: “For me, it was[...] Oct 19 - Sasha Banks was a guest on the latest episode of The New Day's podcast in which she discussed dealing with racism as a child: “For me, it was[...]