Was The Ending Of Monday's WWE Raw Planned?
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 21, 2020
Many fans felt the ending of Monday's WWE Raw might have been rushed however, Mike Johnson of
PWInsider.com is reporting that the close of the show with Drew McIntyre entering into the Hell in a Cell structure and closing the door was the ending WWE had planned all along.
"We’ve had a few readers ask if perhaps the company was running late with the segment and ran out of time, but we have been told by multiple sources that the ending we saw was the ending Vince McMahon approved."
