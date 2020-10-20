WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
UWN Primetime Live (10/20/2020) Results
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 20, 2020
Max Carter defeated Jesse James
Miranda Aliza defeated Christy James
So Cal Distancing defeated Friendship Farm to retain the UWN Tag-Team Championships
Mike Bennett defeated JR Kratos
Da Pope defeated Zicky Dice to win the NWA Television Championship
