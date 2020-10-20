WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Venues Currently Being Investigated As Possible COVID-19 Hotspots
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 20, 2020
A report from Orlando’s channel 9 reveals that local authorities have asked Orlando’s COVID-19 Strike Team to investigate a number of businesses that are believed to be superspreaders of the virus in the area.
The report notes that WWE venues, The Amway Arena and Full Sail University, and the Performance Center are under investigation.
WWE issued the following statement:
“WWE is not open to the public, but rather operating on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance. As part of on-going weekly testing protocols, Aventus Labs have administered more than 10,000 PCR tests to WWE performers, employees, production staff and crew resulting in only 1.5 percent positive cases as compared to the current national average of more than 5%. Additionally, extensive contact tracing takes place and impacted individuals are placed in 14-day quarantine and then only cleared after they test negative.”
