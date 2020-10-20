WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Announces 30 Days of the Deadman For WWE Network
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 20, 2020
Variety has reported WWE's announcement for a 30 Days of the Deadman special on the WWE Network, starting on October 25th and continuing until November 22nd.
Some of the upcoming episodes are...
WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer – Sunday, Oct. 25 Learn the incredible true story of The Undertaker and Randy Orton’s epic rivalry from 2005, as told by The Phenom and The Legend Killer themselves. The Undertaker and Orton discuss their classic series of matches and recall the lessons they took away from their nearly yearlong rivalry, from nearly getting set on fire and how to start and crash a lowrider, to learning the rights and wrongs of the sports-entertainment business. Interviews with Undertaker, Randy Orton, Cowboy Bob Orton Jr., Bruce Prichard and more.
Meeting Mark Calaway – Sunday, Nov. 1 Awe. Intimidation. Fear. No figure looms as large in WWE lore or commands more respect than The Undertaker — a fact all other Superstars acknowledge. But what is it like to meet the man behind The Deadman? Superstars from past and present — including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton — remember their first introduction to Mark Calaway, better known to the WWE Universe as the one and only Undertaker.
The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer – Sunday, Nov. 8 With his ghoulish appearance and signature cry of “Ooooh, yesssss,” Hall of Famer Paul Bearer, The Undertaker’s longtime manager, stands out as one of the most unique characters in sports-entertainment history, but the man who portrayed Paul Bearer is every bit as fascinating. This is the story of William Moody, the real-life mortician who combined his background in mortuary science with his passion for wrestling to create one of WWE’s most enduring personalities.
Brothers of Destruction – Sunday, Nov. 15 Two eternal legends. One epic story. For the first time ever, The Undertaker and Kane sit down for a candid discussion about their storied careers, which have been intertwined since The Big Red Machine was introduced as The Undertaker’s long-lost brother in 1997. From their fierce battles against one another, to their indestructible alliance as tag team partners, Brothers of Destruction covers The Undertaker and Kane’s bond as never before. (premiering at Austin Film Festival 10/29)
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: The Undertaker – Sunday, Nov. 22 After his groundbreaking appearance on the very first episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, The Undertaker returns for a second round of no-holds-barred conversation with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The Deadman and The Texas Rattlesnake cover even more ground on this all-new episode, which premieres 30 years to the day of The Undertaker’s arrival in WWE.
